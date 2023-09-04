A gathering of people walking together on a Saturday morning may create just the right atmosphere for people who might feel as if they're on rough emotional terrain.
The annual Walk of Hope is designed, organizers say, to comfort people touched by suicide and also to curtail the stigma that surrounds mental health and substance use disorders.
“It’s going to let people know that they’re not alone,” said Jana Boocock, a prevention specialist with Capital Area Counseling Service.
The Walk of Hope is slated to begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Hyde Stadium on 110 S. Ree St. in Pierre, with a check-in time of 8:30 a.m. Registration is encouraged, and participants may simply show up and sign in on the day of the event.
Participation is free, and donations are welcome, Boocock said. She added that Brewbird’s Coffee will be on hand, and “Stop the Stigma” T-shirts will be up for sale.
The Walk of Hope is an event that is part of a larger program called the Foundation of Hope. The program used to be run by Avera Health, but since the early part of 2022, it’s been conducted by Capital Area Counseling Service. It’s a program “committed to reducing stigma, increasing knowledge, changing attitudes and beliefs around suicide,” according to its website.
Boocock said the Walk of Hope is designed to acknowledge a wide array of mental health issues.
“This year we’re broadening beyond suicide and talking about mental health disorders and substance use disorders,” she said. “They’re all interrelated.”
According to Vital Statistics from the South Dakota Department of Health, suicide was the leading cause of death from 2017 to 2021 for people in the state who were 10 to 39 years old. It was listed as the 10th-most frequent cause of death overall in the state for that period.
This is the 12th Walk of Hope in Pierre and the second under Capital Area Counseling Service. Boocock emphasized the feeling of connection and support that the walk is designed to foster.
“It offers people a chance to connect with others,” Boocock said, “whether they’ve lost someone to suicide or whether they’re struggling with thoughts of suicide themselves.”
Melissa Dittberner, Ph.D., will serve as the guest speaker. Dittberner, a lecturer in the Department of Addiction Counseling and Prevention at the University of South Dakota, will address the gathering at Hyde Stadium before the walk.
“Dr. Dittberner will share her story, and then we will do the walk and come back and do a remembrance ceremony,” Boocock said.
Dittberner describes herself, on her USD biography page, as “a team player with over 11 years of experience and leadership in harm reduction, prevention, grassroots nonprofit, grant evaluation.” She earned her Ph.D. from USD in Counseling and Psychology in Education.
Jennifer Gray, CEO of Capital Area Counseling Service, said counselors will be at the walk to serve as resources.
“They will be available to help someone who is struggling that day,” Gray said.
Gray said the approximately 1-mile walk, starting at Hyde Stadium, will wind around the governor’s house on the sidewalk and then continue around the Capitol Building. The option to take a shortcut will also be available.
Boocock said many volunteers are helping out the staff members coordinating the walk. Students from the Pierre School District and Stanley County 57-1 Public Schools — and many other volunteers — have helped out in past walks, she said.
“They’ve decorated the path with sayings and held signs with inspirational quotes,” Boocock said. She added that a ceremony will close out the event when participants return to Hyde Stadium.
“We have volunteers who have experienced a loss participating in our balloon-release remembrance ceremony,” Boocock said.
Organizers hope the walk’s effects linger long after the route is completed. Gray noted the presence of a number of mental health providers, along with Capital Area Counseling Service, throughout the area. She advised people struggling emotionally, with either a serious or seemingly less severe problem, to call 988.
Gray said Capital Area Counseling Service is available around the clock.
“For our community, Capital Area Counseling is on call 24/7,” she said. “We are responding to crises no matter when they are, along with the police department and county sheriff.”
Gray said a team from Capital Area Counseling Service may go to a crisis reported by people who call 911, and she noted that 988 calls may also be transferred to 911 in the case of an emergency.
“Our mobile crisis response goes to wherever the crisis is,” she said.
Gray said someone is also on call at Capital Area Counseling Service’s building, at 2001 Eastgate Ave. in Pierre, 24 hours a day.
“If you walk in here, we’re not going to turn you away,” she said. “Somebody will see you and assess what’s going on.”
For Boocock, Saturday’s Walk of Hope resonates with personal significance. Her cousin, Brian Bult, died by suicide in 2014.
“I have a very close family,” she said. “He was somebody who was very special to our family. That’s what started me down this path — experiencing that loss.”
People seeking more information about the Foundation of Hope — and about the Walk of Hope — can visit facebook.com/sdfoundationofhope. They can also find mental health information at sdsuicideprevention.org.
