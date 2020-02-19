Arthritis might sound like it would slow a person down. The Walk With Ease exercise program aims to teach the people of Pierre that this is not the case.
Starting next week, people can learn why arthritis shouldn’t slow them down and ways to combat this disease.
The six-week Walk With Ease class, designed for lasting results combating osteoarthritis, will begin inside at the Senior Center in Pierre, just walking around the room.
“It’s a really good educational program,” said Mindy Cheap, city of Pierre recreation superintendent. “In the six weeks you learn what you can use on your own. You learn stretches and proper walking. It’s really good for people, if they just give it a try.”
According to the Center for Disease Control, there are over 54 million adults in the United States with arthritis, which, simply defined, is the inflammation of a joint, the place where two bones meet. At 23 percent of the adult population, it is a national healthcare issue. Over 24 million adults with arthritis report they are limited in their activities due to the condition.
“Arthritis can limit the type of work people are able to do or keep them from working at all,” states the CDC. “In fact, eight million working-age adults report that their ability to work is limited because of their arthritis.” The CDC’s report said 60 percent of adults with arthritis are working age, 18-64.
There are multiple types of arthritis, with multiple diagnoses. The most common is osteoarthritis, while other forms include lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and gout.
“Osteoarthritis, the wear and tear arthritis, is the most common arthritis that is out there,” said Dr. Robert Allison, Avera St. Mary’s doctor of internal medicine. “It’s been well proven, through many different studies, that physical therapy and general exercise and health can preserve the joints. This is important. Actually, flexibility, stretching and strengthening can reduce changes on the joints chronically.”
There are many causes of osteoarthritis including normal usage and obesity.
“Most of the osteoarthritis nowadays is weight related,” Allison said. “So if we can strengthen people’s thighs, get people’s hip-flexors stronger, we can prevent knee arthritis. If you can work on your core training, your central core of your abdomen, you are less likely to have falls because you can catch yourself and have better balance that way. Hand stretching is a little less limited. There’s not as much data on how to do that to prevent chronic arthritic changes.”
The Mayo Clinic offers advice to exercise, not only to be healthy but to maintain and prolong health and mental wellness. Both Cheap and the Mayo Clinic agree, your first instinct may be to not move, but lack of motion will only aggravate the issue.
“It’s proven that the more people move, the less pain they will be in,” Cheap said. “It might hurt at first, but the more you move, the pain diminishes. It lubricates the joints. It just helps.”
This class is for anyone who wants to learn about caring for themselves long term, but it is designed for the novice fitness person. Someone who isn’t already active but wants to become active again, Cheap said.
“It is for people who want to get back into fitness,” Cheap said, “for more the beginner fitness level, rather than people who are already pretty active,”
For an individual, the Walk With Ease program can start out walking for five minutes, or it could start out at a half-an-hour, Cheap said. The level at which the group progresses will be completely dependent on the group.
If the weather is nice, Cheap will take the class outside. Currently it has not been safe enough outside, with ice patches still on the ground, to hold the whole class outside. With four days of above 40 degrees in a row in the forecast, the upcoming week could see the class outside.
This is the second time the Walk With Ease program has been offered in Pierre, and Cheap feels the previous class may have discouraged some people because of the time commitment. Cheap has made some changes. “They don’t have to actually be somewhere three days a week,” she said.
”I did a class at Parkwood, which was pretty popular. I just did one at the Senior Center, like I am now. I am hoping to have more participants and get it going. It is like all the other programs, you just have to get some people and get word of mouth going, then it’s okay because more people come,” she said.
This time the class meets twice a week, on Monday and Friday afternoons from 1-2 p.m. Attendees are asked to then continue their own work for one hour a day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.