South Korea Financial Markets

A currency trader stands near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), center left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday after a mixed session on Wall Street dominated by speculation the Federal Reserve may tap the brakes again on financial markets and the economy by raising interest rates. 

 AP Photo / Lee Jin-man

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is drifting, with stocks and bonds making modest moves ahead of reports later in the week with the potential to move markets. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in quiet, early trading on Tuesday. The latest monthly update on consumer price inflation due Wednesday is Wall Street's next big focus. After that will come the start of earnings reporting season for big companies. CarMax jumped after reporting stronger profit than expected. Moderna sank following a discouraging report on a potential flu vaccine. Treasury yields were holding steady. The Dow was up a bit, while the Nasdaq slipped.

