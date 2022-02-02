With the foundation poured in September and recently completed floor, framing, roof and exterior siding, Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church hopes its newest addition will be ready for the traditional breakfast before Easter Sunday service on April 17.
The church needed the $100,000 fellowship area to bring additional space to the cramped area. Pastor John Schwartz said the church doesn’t have much fellowship space, but they’ve made due.
“We had a funeral — we were hosting it,” he said. “The luncheon was supposed to be for 50 people, and we had to turn it down.”
The church has about 100 members, with 40 or more attending on Sundays and more viewing through YouTube.
“If we are full, we can get about 125 in the sanctuary, using seating in the balcony and in the current fellowship area,” church president Richard Nickerson said.
Schwartz added that would be with people “shoulder-to-shoulder.”
The 28-by-60-foot addition will add 1,680 square feet to the entire facility. It is approximately the same size as the sanctuary. It is double the current fellowship area, which will still hold the mini-kitchen, restrooms and stand-up conversation space.
The church purchased land and broke ground in 1973 for the current building on Mellette Avenue. The building’s tall gambrel roof allowed the balcony above the small fellowship area behind the sanctuary. The second-floor area eventually held the pastor’s small office and some other small open room areas.
The church planned to build an addition many years ago, but funds went to re-covering the roof’s shingles after bad weather. According to Nickerson, after about another decade, $35,000 was saved toward the addition, with its approval in 2020.
“We wouldn’t have too large of a debt going forward. We do what we can,” Schwartz said.
With all the church’s services and programs, it needed expansion. The church incorporates a Sunday school and Bible class, then a Sunday worship service. The rest of the week is often busy with whatever comes up, on top of regular events.
On Tuesdays is the Bible Information Class, where members and non-members are welcome to learn more about the Bible’s teachings. The fifth- through eighth-grade Catechism classes are on Wednesdays.
The addition will hold a relatively small but adequate administration space — the pastor’s office and an area for a copy machine and other office stuff. A small corner will have the utilities. The rest will be an open fellowship area. And extra electrical outlets will be available for potlucks, other luncheons, in-house marriage retreats and other gatherings.
And despite the church’s current tight space, Schwartz is excited about their plans to hold a chili cook-off after the Feb. 13 worship service.
In the meantime, the church is making progress toward having the project ready for Easter.
The ductwork, electricity, heating, ventilation and air conditioning are in progress, and the church plans to cover the concrete floor with vinyl squaring, chosen over carpeting for easier cleaning.
Churches in Redeemer’s synod sent material and labor donations, including doors and cabinets. Schwartz is anticipating “a lot of people stepping up to help finish it off.”
The completed church facility will have two of what Schwartz calls the front doors — the old one next to the sanctuary and the new one next to his future office space. The church built the addition to be on the same level as the sanctuary, with a concrete ramp outside the new addition. The only part of the facility that will not be ADA — Americans with Disabilities Act — accessible is the balcony area.
Once all the volunteer work is done, and everything is running, plans will then look toward removing the back wall unit of the sanctuary and expanding the sanctuary well into the current fellowship area.
The addition’s final stage will be moving furniture and other items to their new locations. Because Schwartz’s older son does table work in the current upstairs office while Schwartz is there, the preschooler is looking forward to moving to “his” new office.
“It is going to be a group effort now to finish this project,” Nickerson said. “We will need everyone. After sheetrocking is done, it will be time to paint and trim.”
