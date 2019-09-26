Approximately 11.4 percent of South Dakota’s population consistently struggles to get enough to eat. Research shows hunger impacts learning, health, and productivity.
This year, through the retailer’s spring “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign, Walmart and Sam’s Club customers and associates raised more than $132,900 for Feeding South Dakota. Since 2014, the campaign has helped raise more than $545,400 for Feeding South Dakota.
In 2018, 1.4 billion meals – 32.5% of total meals provided by Feeding America partners — resulted from retail food donations. In South Dakota, last year Walmart stores, Sam’s Clubs, and distribution centers donated more than 1.6 million pounds of food to Feeding South Dakota and affiliated pantries, resulting in thousands of meals for South Dakota families and individuals.
While food insecurity is more prevalent in some parts of the country, the reality is that it exists in all communities. According to the US Department of Agriculture, nearly 40 million people face hunger in the U.S., including an estimated 99,190 individuals in South Dakota.
“We thank Walmart and its supplier partners for this amazing opportunity to make progress towards fighting hunger across our state,” said Matt Gassen, CEO of Feeding South Dakota. “This campaign helps to increase awareness about the issue of hunger in America, allowing us to secure more local funds and ultimately provide more food to people in need in South Dakota.”
Walmart is committed to fighting hunger and, as part of its efforts, collaborates with Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, year-round to support their network of 200 member food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs nationwide.
“We can do so much more for our communities when we work together. We’re grateful to our customers, associates and suppliers for their generosity as we take action to fight hunger,” said Matt Armiger, Walmart regional general manager for South Dakota. “Feeding South Dakota is doing a wonderful job bringing food to the people who need it most and we’re honored to be a part of their mission.”
In addition to monetary contributions, retail food donations are also an important part of Feeding America’s strategy for fighting hunger, accounting for the largest single source of meals the organization provided to people facing hunger last year.
According to Feeding America, hungry children are more likely to be hospitalized and face higher risks of health conditions like anemia and asthma. As they grow up, kids struggling to get enough to eat are more likely to have problems in school and other social situations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.