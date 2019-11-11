During the annual Veterans Day celebration, Walmart announced it has hired more than 243,000 veterans nationwide since launching the Veterans Welcome Home Commitment in 2013. The company also reported more than 39,000 veteran associates have earned promotions since joining the Walmart and Sam’s Club teams.
In the past six years, in South Dakota, Walmart has hired more than 1,200 veterans.
“It’s our honor to support veterans and military families,” said Gary Profit, retired Brig. General, and Walmart senior director of military programs. “These men and women are assets to our workforce, bringing the type of experience and work ethic we value here at Walmart. We’re proud to continue providing quality career opportunities when they return home.”
More than 14,000 military spouses have been hired since last year’s Veterans Day. The Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership reports that more than 36 percent of military spouses relocated within the last 12 months, and this more than doubled their odds for being unemployed.
“Last year, we decided to address the high unemployment rate among military spouses, by launching the Military Spouse Career Connection. Military spouses are capable and qualified for a variety of jobs offered by Walmart and Sam’s Club, and we wanted many more of them to join our family,” said John Furner, Walmart U.S. CEO.
“Our military spouses make daily sacrifices on behalf of their uniformed spouses and their families,” said Matt Armiger, Walmart regional general manager in South Dakota. “We have tremendous respect for all they do and want to help them find work and possibly grow an amazing career. They will always have a home with us at Walmart and Sam’s Club”
