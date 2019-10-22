James “J.D.” Wangsness has been appointed by Governor Kristi Noem to be one of District 23’s two Representatives, beginning his term this upcoming January.
The position opening was created after Rep. John Lake was appointed to the District 23 Senate seat, after Senator Justin Cronin resigned due to his family, health and career.
District 23 is on the east side of the Missouri River, touching the North Dakota border. The District’s other representative is Republican Spencer Gosch
“Serving in this capacity is a true privilege and honor that I take very seriously,” said Wangsness. “I look forward to working with other legislators to prioritize fiscal responsibility and promote economic growth for people in District 23 and across the state.”
Wangsness, along with his wife and son, own and operate Diamond W Land and Cattle Company near Miller. He has been a Hand County Commissioner since 2013. Wangsness was a member of the South Dakota Agriculture & Rural Leadership (SDARL) 2010-2012 Class 6, a leadership program based in Brookings. He has a farm management & economics degree from South Dakota State University.
Each South Dakota state representative represents approximately 21,560 residents. Each serves two-year terms. A Representative candidate must be a U.S. citizen; at least 21 years old; a two-year resident of S.D.; and qualified voter; may not have been convicted of bribery, perjury, embezzlement or other infamous crime.
In 2019, South Dakota state lawmakers are paid a salary of $11,379, roughly equivalent to $144 per legislative day. Representatives have term limits of no more than four consecutive two-year terms, or eight consecutive years. They may run again after they have been out of office for a term.
Elections for the office of South Dakota House of Representatives will take place in 2020. The general election will be held Nov. 3, 2020. A primary is scheduled for June 2, 2020, and a primary runoff is scheduled for August 11, 2020. The filing deadline is March 31, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.