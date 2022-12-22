Just as Johnny Towing was catching up from Pierre’s Dec. 13-16 blizzard, they were back at it on Thursday with blowing snow and wind chill temperatures of minus 45.
“We probably received 20 calls this morning for various things,” Jim Zahradnicek, co-owner of the Pierre wrecker service, said on Thursday. “Yesterday we were busy with jump-starts, chains and there were a few winch outs.”
Zahradnicek can expect relief when winds start to die down and temperatures hit a forecasted 1 degree on Christmas Eve and then get into the low to mid-20s on Christmas Day. Monday’s forecast calls for 35 degrees.
Wednesday’s blizzard conditions resulted in low visibility, sustained 30-mph winds and an overnight wind gust that hit 50 mph at Pierre Regional Airport, National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Doering said.
“Overnight, we had a little system that dropped light snow, no more than 1.5 inches or less,” Doering said. “There was a lot of blowing snow more than anything else.”
Wednesday night temperatures dropped to minus 17 degrees and wind chills of minus 45 degrees. Thursday’s high of minus 10 degrees resulted in wind chills of minus 40 to 45 degrees.
“Quite a few roads in Central South Dakota have no travel advised,” he said. “If you have to travel, the best bet is to wait until Saturday.”
At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Interstate 90 was closed from Rapid City to Chamberlain due to snow and high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. Travel advisories due to impassable conditions were issued for state highways throughout the central and western part of the state.
Many secondary highways were listed as impassable due to high winds, drifting and blowing snow, and low visibility associated with this winter storm system.
Shortly before 7 a.m. on Thursday, city officials announced that Pierre Regional Airport was closed due to blizzard conditions. The airport was scheduled to reopen by 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
Thursday’s city trash collection has been delayed until Monday, and the city baling facility will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.
The City of Pierre Street Department began salting streets on Wednesday, working to keep streets passable, and moving excess snow as conditions allowed.
Motorists were advised that if blowing and accumulation of new snow persists to take emergency snow routes. Look for the blue signs designating the emergency roadways.
“Please do your part to help crews maintain these routes by not parking on them for easier clearing once conditions allow workers to plow them,” Pierre communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp said in a news release.
In Fort Pierre, city offices will remain closed until Tuesday due to the blizzard conditions and Christmas holiday, Administrative Assistant Kelly Tibbs said.
Zahradnicek remembers South Dakota winters like this one thus far.
“The thing that makes me kind of curious is if we will get any warming period, or will we have snow all winter long like in ‘96 and ‘97,” he said. “It just kept piling up and didn’t warm up.”
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
