The latest blizzard passing through central South Dakota opened on Tuesday morning with a few inches of snow accumulation as the storm continues into Wednesday night, but warmer weather is on the horizon.
The National Weather Service in Aberdeen reported Pierre received 2.5 inches of snow as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, and Fort Pierre received 4 inches as of 7 a.m.
On Tuesday afternoon, Weather Service meteorologist Troy Kleffman said there was still quite a bit of time left in the storm.
"It'll probably end in the Pierre area before morning, or if there is anything left to it, it'll probably be mostly just flurries at that time," he said. "Right now, the winds are a little gusty from the northeast, and you're seeing some light snow, with visibility down to less than a mile."
Kleffman said visibility would likely worsen overnight, and lingering winds on Wednesday could result in drifting snow. Other than the lingering wind and blowing snow, Kleffman said conditions should improve.
"The rest of the week and into the weekend looks like a warm-up, so maybe even 50 degrees by the time Sunday rolls around," he said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Weather Service forecast calls for a 30-degree high on Wednesday, 35 degrees on Thursday and 42 degrees on Friday, with mostly sunny weather returning on Thursday.
In Fort Pierre, Mayor Gloria Hanson found the storm started a little slower than anticipated.
"But I had a conference call with the county, law enforcement, emergency disaster services, and the forecast is still for 15 inches in the next 24 hours," she told the Capital Journal on Tuesday. "And 50 mph winds. This is calving time in South Dakota, so that's tough on livestock."
The Fort Pierre's snow alert went into effect at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, with no parking permitted on snow routes. Hanson said crews began plowing at 10 a.m. She said schools and city offices also remained closed on Tuesday.
She said the city would see how storm conditions change before deciding about Wednesday closures.
The situation was similar in Pierre, where city offices, schools and the library remained closed on Tuesday. City of Pierre communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp said the city also had an active snow alert, prohibiting on-street parking in emergency snow routes.
She said the city's eight trucks cleared the emergency snow routes by noon on Tuesday, and crews worked to keep them open.
While the Pierre Regional Airport remained open, the 4:05 p.m. inbound and 4:35 p.m. outbound Denver Air Connection flights remained canceled.
On Monday, the Weather Service expected 12-18 inches of snow in the Pierre area, with two- to three-day-long impacts.
Kleffman said the storm turned out to be about an average winter storm as of Tuesday.
"We were originally thinking we might get more snow with it, but I think if we get a foot of snow out of it, that'll probably still be a pretty good amount," he said. "And that would be on the higher end of a winter storm, but we're not talking anything historic."
Kleffman said the storm initially looked like it would be slightly stronger and slower during the Weather Service's previous tracking.
"But we're still looking at a healthy one," he said.
Kleffman said the biggest impacts would likely be travel related.
"The impacts are going to be broad across the entire central and northeast part of the state — even the southeast may get some freezing drizzles," he said.
Warming temperatures could bring some relief to the area. In addition to warming temperatures beginning on Thursday, the Weather Service's six- to 14-day forecast calls for above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation.
"So, we'll start to melt some of this snow and, hopefully, not add any on top of it," Kleffman said.
