The latest blizzard passing through central South Dakota opened on Tuesday morning with a few inches of snow accumulation as the storm continues into Wednesday night, but warmer weather is on the horizon.

The National Weather Service in Aberdeen reported Pierre received 2.5 inches of snow as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, and Fort Pierre received 4 inches as of 7 a.m.

Jorge Encinas | 605-224-7301

