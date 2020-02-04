'Waste of Time' discussed in District 24 Legislative Coffee

Are South Dakota lawmakers overwhelmed with bills, and are they focusing the most attention on those that affect the most people?
Those were the questions hanging in the air Saturday at the Legislative Coffee at the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce building, hosted by the League of Women Voters.
District 24 Sen. Jeff Monroe and Reps. Mary Duvall and Tim Rounds cut to the chase, going almost immediately into fielding questions from the audience in the packed house. Such coffees are free and open to everyone.
Two issues dominated the session, moderated by Jennifer McIntyre, Pierre LWV vice president. So many bills have hit the Legislature that lawmakers cannot read them all. Even after what is called the “unlimited” deadline, legislators can still each drop three more bills.
The lawmakers laid out the process a bill goes through, which includes committee assignment and research before it goes to the full House or Senate. In 2019, the two chambers filed more than a combined 450 bills. That doesn’t include dozens more commemorations and resolutions.
The three District 24 lawmakers scrambled on their laptops to at least try to address bill-related questions from the audience, many of which they acknowledged they weren’t entirely familiar with.
“With so many, many bills, most don’t come on my radar until it comes out of committee,” Rounds said. “If it’s a House bill, it is not likely it will get over to the Senate.
Rounds added, “I prefer legislation developed for South Dakota by South Dakotans, rather than guinea-pigged through us for other states and out-of-state interests.
“If you ask a lot of people out on the street, South Dakota is a really good place. It is the job of the Legislature to keep it that way,” said Rounds. Referring back to out-of-state interests, “Quite frankly, we don’t want to be like those other states,” said Rounds.
Several questions revolved around addressing narrow-interest bills that do not affect most South Dakotans rather than those that do, such as agriculture, medical and illegal drugs. “Why waste time?” was stated — directly and indirectly — by several audience members.
“I cannot prevent somebody from legislation,” Rounds said. “Every bill is important to someone, whether a very large group or just one person. Yes, I would like to debate those bills that affect South Dakota the most. Every bill has to be looked at. We are not spending all our time on any one thing. All bills pretty much go quickly through committee, whether they are killed or passed.”
Duvall tried to cut to the quick.
“We can’t spend money we don’t have. We are seeing what we can do about continuing and one-time funding. I’ve never seen Tim (Rounds) so fired up on defending state employees; they work hard and deserve better pay, as do our teachers. The state roads and bridges are in desperate need of repair. I am for smaller government, with the counties and cities taking care of things. State Legislature decisions can be appealed, and in some districts appeal after appeal is more of a death by delay. Keep our feet to the fire; in person, like this legislative coffee, is what I rely on.”
