After a good deal of discussion and a 2020 bond resolution to raise funds, the Pierre City Commission at last awarded a contract on April 20 to revamp the city wastewater facility at a cost of $13.5 million.
“At a very broad level, everything is being repurposed and all-new equipment is being integrated,” city staff engineer Nick Waters told the Capital Journal on Monday. “We’re using a big portion of the existing structures. So we’re changing the process and making it a new plant by using a lot of the existing facilities.”
Stanek Constructors of Golden, Colorado, which bid a lump sum of $14,350,000, were the winners in a bidding war in which both bids came in over the engineer’s estimate of $13 million. Stanek’s bid, at lump sum, came in below than that of Fargo’s PKG Contracting by about $2.5 million.
To save more money, the bid as approved by the city commission excludes demolition of five structures and omits a biofilter, with omission of the latter saving an estimated $453,900.
Ultimately, the contract comes to just more than $13.5 million without those demolitions and installation of the biofilter, but it’s the biofilter that had, and still has, Pierre City Commissioner Jim Mehlhaff worried.
“I would say I have concerns but I think they were mitigated by some of the statements made by Nick Waters and commissioner (Blake) Barringer,” Mehlhaff said. “The biofilter was part of the original bid, and I think it was put in there for a reason, and then it was removed due to budget constraints so there is a little bit of concern that we’re not going to get the result we’re looking for and if it still has problems with odor, it’s going to be viewed by the public as $13 million down the toilet, if you will pardon the expression. Because that’s what people will notice. They won’t know that the effluent coming out of it is better quality and it’s more efficient and it meets the EPA requirements for discharge into the river. They’ll just know that it still smells bad.”
Odor control at the facility is especially important for Mehlhaff, whose daughter plays softball. The Oahe Softball Complex is located just down South Buchanan Avenue from the wastewater facility, and Mehlhaff said the smell of the facility can waft over the fields during games. He told the Capital Journal on Monday that he plans to speak further with Waters and city utilities director Brad Palmer about the situation.
“Blake is an engineer by trade and he told me he was comfortable, so for the most part I am comfortable, but still that doesn’t remove the fact that the original design had that in it and they removed it,” Mehlhaff said. “And as long as they have it set up so it can be added at a later date without a lot of engineering or re-engineering, I guess there’s some comfort in that.”
However, Waters said the plant’s switching from an anaerobic to aerobic process of treating wastewater gives it a leg up in odor control even without a standalone biofilter.
“It’s (engineering consultant Burns & McDonnell’s) recommendation that it’s highly likely that we wouldn’t need that filter because we’re dealing with the odor control by changing the process pretty substantially,” Waters said. “Very generally, in that anaerobic condition is when all those gases that you smell, the odors that everyone’s concerned with, those are generated in that anaerobic process.”
He added that the same gases that are created in the aerobic process are “not nearly to the extent” that they are in an anaerobic wastewater process.
“When you get in those situations, think of something that’s rotting, that’s been covered up and you go and you expose it to the air – there’s gases that are emitted from that and they’re usually pretty foul-smelling and the kind that’ll just about knock you over,” city engineer John Childs said.
“To say there’s absolutely no odor, I would never say that, but it’s an odor that is not offensive,” Childs said of the byproducts of the aerobic process.
