Recent storms have wreaked havoc in some area crops. Hail, wind and heavy rains have resulted in crop and soil losses across many farms.
One of the problems that can surface after these types of storms is bacterial diseases. Bacterial leaf streak can affect wheat, oats and other small grain. It is generally thought to survive on seed and crop residue and to some degree in soil as well.
Severe outbreaks of bacterial leaf streak and other bacterial diseases are often associated with a severe weather events. The bacteria enters and infects the plant through wounded tissue and is often more severe in warm humid weather. Bacterial diseases can be identified by the brown water-soaked lesions on the leaf. Bacterial diseases produce an exudate, which dries on the leaf. One can hold a leaf up to the light and note a translucent appearance and dried liquid on the leaf’s surface.
It is important to properly identify this disease. It can look similar to some of the common fungal leaf diseases. Identification is important because fungicides do not work to control bacterial diseases. Yield loss is variable with this disease and can depend on when the disease infects the plant and conditions after infection. Pictures and plant samples can be submitted to the SDSU Extension Regional Center in Pierre or emailed to ruth.beck@sdstate.edu.
Recent weather also brought some other visitors to the area. An influx of western bean cutworm moths arrived in central SD over the weekend of June 6-7. This insect is not usually found in central S.D. However it appears to have been carried up with the hot dry winds which occurred over those dates. This moth does not cut off seedlings, as the larvae of some of the other cutworms moths do. However it can be a pest of corn later in the season. The larvae of this cutworm moth can feed on corn leaf tissue, pollen, silks and ears. The leaf tissue feeding is usually not a concern for the corn, however the ear feeding can cause yield losses. SDSU Entomologists believe the flush we are seeing (early-mid June) may be too early to impact the corn at pollination and ear development timing. For more details on this moth go the SDSU Extension page at https://extension.sdstate.edu/agriculture/crops/corn.
