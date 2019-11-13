The holiday season is here and the internet bad guys have plenty of surprises up their sleeves.
The United States government recently released a statement warning citizens to be on the lookout for different types of holiday scams. This warning is certainly not limited to the states – even if you aren’t in the United States you should still be on the lookout.
The alert warns of phishing emails and the dangers associated with online shopping. Phishing emails could come disguised as shopping deals, holiday ecards, or donation campaigns for fake charities or causes.
Scammers are also known to make fake websites that look like the real thing. By clicking on a link in an email, you could be directed to a look-alike-site, and if you log in to what you think is your account, the bad guys would then have your credentials.
Remember the following to protect yourself during the holiday season, and all year long.
Never click on links in an email that you were not expecting.
When you receive an email asking you to log in to an account or online service that you use, log in to your account through your browser – not through links in the email.
This way, you can ensure you’re logging into the real website and not a phony look-alike.
Before donating to any charity or cause, do your research to ensure the campaign is valid.
Stop, look and think. Don’t be fooled.
