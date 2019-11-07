Personnel of the city of Pierre are asking citizens to voluntarily reduce water usage today (Nov. 7) and tomorrow (Nov. 8), to aid with the ongoing repair of the sewer main in Griffin Park.
Reduction can be accomplished by delaying use of wash machines and dishwashers until evening hours.
