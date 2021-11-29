The well-documented supply chain issues of 2021 could play a part in when the new Pierre city water treatment plant gets online, but city officials say the plant will begin dispersing water in mid-2022 as long as there are no delays.
“There’s a lot of moving parts on this deal,” Pierre city communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp said on Monday. “And we just got off the phone with the team that put the whole project together and what we’re hearing is that everything is contingent right now on the supply chain, but if weather is cooperative and the supply chain pulls through for us, we expect that we’ll have water going to faucets this summer.”
The City of Pierre contracted PKG Contracting, Inc., of Fargo for the project. PKG focuses mainly on construction of water and wastewater treatment facilities in the Dakotas and Minnesota. Currently, Project Manager Gidget Palmer said, work is being done to ready the facility for the fast-approaching winter.
“So right now the big push was to get things ready for the weather,” she said. “Some of the things that you’ve seen recently (are) the paving in front of the buildings so that we can park there and move in and out easier, a lot of HVAC electrical work is going on, a lot of the pumps have been there for a while, but there’s a lot of piping that needs to go on, as well as some other interior work. Electrical’s going to take a lot of additional work. We’ve been painting a lot the last several weeks.”
Bohnenkamp said interior work on the facility will still continue throughout the winter.
“More than 50% of the facility was built below grade,” Bohnenkamp wrote in a Monday email. “The ground level... will house a control and operations room, offices, and conference room. They overlook the roof of the clearwell which holds water that is ready for distribution.”
City Utilities Director Brad Palmer said the only area that the city has had questions on regarding supply chain issues thus far has been the electrical portion of the plant, though he credited PKG for finding solutions.
“I think the project’s going along really well,” he said. “PKG’s been a great contractor to work with, and they’ve kept it either ahead of schedule or right on, so things continue to go well. And in light of supply chain issues that other projects are experiencing, we’ve been managing to avoid that as much as possible.”
Gidget Palmer said the ongoing flushing of city water lines is about halfway done, though it is taking longer than expected. She added that the flushing will continue come spring time if the city ultimately runs out of time with winter approaching.
“They’ve basically poured their last concrete for the year and have made it so, like with the parking lot and stuff, they’ve done everything they can to make sure it’s only interior work for the next several months, and so they’re ready for that,” she said. “They have (some) exterior work to do, some piping to go in the ground. They’ll do that if the weather allows now, and if not, you know, stuff that they can do in the end. But in the grand scheme of things, it’s rather insignificant as far as how much time it’s going to take.”
Gidget Palmer said she’s excited to see such progress on such a large project for the city — possibly its largest ever.
“We’re looking forward to bringing on some good, quality water, soon,” she said.
