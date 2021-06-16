The New Life Church in Pierre is gearing up for the annual “We Love Kids Party” on July 31, which includes free shoes, meals, games, crafts and snowcones at Steamboat Park’s amphitheater, and they’re looking to gather some donations in advance.
Free pairs of shoes for kids is one of the projects the New Life Church initiated. This year’s eighth annual party — headed by the church’s office administrator Lyssa Bruzelius, pastoral intern Tori Troen and next generation pastor Selah Privett — starts at 11 a.m. and runs at least two-hours long.
“It’s going to be a really fun time for families to come out and have a good time and be blessed,” Bruzelius said. “We plan to have inflatable ‘hamster balls’ for people to get into, and have races, as well as other games and crafts. And don’t forget the snowcones.”
The hotdog meal includes chips, cookies, water and soda. And Bruzelius said they plan to add a few “really cool flavors” to the snowcones.
People can donate financially, designating it as a gift for the free shoe project. The public can also drop off new shoes at the church. The organizers could also use volunteers to help make the party happen.
“The We Love Kids Party is an opportunity for New Life Church to love and give back to our community,” Bruzelius said. “For us, providing a fun-filled day where kids and families are able to have a need met is something we look forward to every year. I can say that our hope in the years looking forward is that we are able to reach even more families through this event. We want to serve our community with our absolute best, and we want kids to have new school shoes every year. It’s an exciting event that continues to grow, and one that we hope shows our hearts for this community.”
More than 350 pairs of shoes went to kids in 2019. But COVID caused 2020’s event to switch to a drive-thru model. This year’s party is planned to make up the difference and then some. While 2020 required some adapting, it did include a summer craft bag full of fun things to do for each child. Kids also received a bag of apples to enjoy.
And the pandemic’s curveball causing New Life to use a drive-thru provided organizers with a new opportunity to give back — windshield washes for the adults.
This year is too big to be themed, though in past parties included “Hawaiian Beach Day,” “Tootie Frootie” and others.
“We are really excited to host the event outdoors. We didn’t really think a theme was necessary,” Bruzelius said. “We are going to make sure all of the kids leave with a pair of shoes. School supplies are so expensive, and a brand new pair of shoes is one way we are blessed in supporting families. And we can enjoy being with each other, a great family time.”
New Life’s Lead Pastor Jake Krahn is looking forward to this year’s party.
“All kids kindergarten through fifth grade may pick up a free pair of shoes for the school year. Best of all, everything is completely free and open to the whole family,” he said. “This is our eighth time doing this party. We started doing it in 2014. All the shoes are brand new and are donated, mostly, from people in our church, though we also get some donations from a few businesses.”
For more information, visit the New Life Church at 1120 N. Harrison Ave., or call 605-224-1592.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.