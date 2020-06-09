"Cannonball!"
The city of Fort Pierre will have to wait until at least Wednesday to hear this or other phrases commonly heard from children at public swimming pools. City officials announced last week they would open their pool on Tuesday June 9. The lifeguards and city were ready, but the weather had other ideas.
The new plexiglass was erected to mitigate potential exposure to COVID-19. There was a laser thermometer to check temperatures. The candy was being separated, categorized and prepared for dispersal.
There were fanny-packs for each lifeguard stocked with items such as bandages, disposable gloves, antibiotic ointment. There were even water-themed stencils spray-painted at intervals of 6 feet to encourage social distancing while waiting to mount the diving board.
However, the air temperature was also hovering around 60 degrees. The pool does not open unless it is around 70 degrees.
Wiping down the new plexiglass installation, one lifeguard in her fourth year, Maria Noyes, 18, was excited for summer even with the new precautions in place.
“I’m excited for the summer,” Noyes said. “There will be a lot of new rules, but I think it’ll be good.”
With bundles of Clorox wipes, disposable gloves and individual masks, the lifeguards looked prepared.
“This summer’s going to be different then because we have a lot of regulations we have to follow with everything, keeping everything clean,” Noyes said.
Her favorite thing to do at the pool is swim, she said.
Fifth-year lifeguard Layne Uecker, 19, was also ready to go.
“We were hoping to get open today,” Layne Uecker said. “So hopefully tomorrow, or maybe Thursday, depending on the weather.”
He believes the hardest thing about being a lifeguard is trying not to have too much fun at work.
This summer will pose some new issues with mitigation against COVID-19. Maintaining 6 feet distance and a mandatory cleaning every hour might make the summer ahead different.
“I don’t think it’s going to be difficult,” Uecker said. “Just different.”
He doesn’t believe it will be hard either, and that’s part of the reason they are opening this year he said.
Especially with Pierre not having its open, Fort Pierre plans to keep everything sanitary and “nice and clean,” Uecker said.
His favorite thing about being a lifeguard is the people, he said. He said he is definitely a people person and made assurances his co-workers loved people too, he said.
“Hanging out with the kids,” Uecker said. “We have locals that come every day and you get to know them by name. And some of the people from out of town. It’s just a fun place to work.”
The pool has set limits on the number of people allowed in at a time, he said. The main pool will have a capacity of 65, while the wading pool's limit will be 20.
When they hit capacity, they will close off the pool to new guests temporarily and ask people if they want to be placed on a waiting list, or come back later.
With groups of 15, the pool will impose a two-hour time limit, so they can have more rotation of people, they said.
“It should be a busy year, especially with the Pierre pool being closed,” Uecker said.
For Wednesday, the forecast for the Capital area is for a high of 73 degrees, but Thursday it could be 80, according to weather reports.
