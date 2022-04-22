Weather Service: A windy weekend with possible 50-mph gusts ahead

Whitney Bonhorst’s kids have been pleading with her to fly their kites since Easter. On Thursday the area’s weeks of crushing wind finally died down just enough to make it happen.
They set up at the Stanley County High School football field, where the gentle breeze made for perfect conditions for their three octopus kites.
But the relief will be temporary — a storm system is expected to soon bring windy conditions back to Central South Dakota.
“It’s gonna get windy over the weekend,” said Troy Kleffman, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Aberdeen. “The Pierre area’s highest winds will come in Saturday night and into Sunday.”
Sustained winds of 20 to 40 mph with gusts upward of 50 mph are forecasted for Saturday night, Kleffman said. A chance of hail-bearing thunderstorms was also forecast for Friday evening.
The conditions are expected to continue through Sunday before easing on Monday, which will likely see winds ranging from 10 to 20 mph, he said.
The storm is expected to pass through the center of the state before moving northeast into North Dakota next week.
