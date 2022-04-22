 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Weather Service: A windy weekend with possible 50-mph gusts ahead

  • Updated
  • 0
220421 Kite1.jpg
Buy Now

Avery, 12, flies an octopus kite at the Stanley County High School football field on Thursday.

 Reilly Kneedler / Capital Journal

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Whitney Bonhorst’s kids have been pleading with her to fly their kites since Easter. On Thursday the area’s weeks of crushing wind finally died down just enough to make it happen.

They set up at the Stanley County High School football field, where the gentle breeze made for perfect conditions for their three octopus kites.

But the relief will be temporary — a storm system is expected to soon bring windy conditions back to Central South Dakota.

“It’s gonna get windy over the weekend,” said Troy Kleffman, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Aberdeen. “The Pierre area’s highest winds will come in Saturday night and into Sunday.”

Sustained winds of 20 to 40 mph with gusts upward of 50 mph are forecasted for Saturday night, Kleffman said. A chance of hail-bearing thunderstorms was also forecast for Friday evening.

The conditions are expected to continue through Sunday before easing on Monday, which will likely see winds ranging from 10 to 20 mph, he said.

The storm is expected to pass through the center of the state before moving northeast into North Dakota next week.

220421 Kite2.JPG
Buy Now

Parker, 8, helps his mother Whitney Bonhorst get their kite airborne at the Stanley County High School football field on Thursday.
220421 Kite3.JPG
Buy Now

A breezy day made for easy sailing for 12-year-old Avery at the Stanley County High School football field on Thursday.


Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK