A winter storm calling for freezing rain, ice, 30 to 40 mph winds and 10 to 18 inches of heavy, wet snow has Jeff Runyan prepared for the worst.
“This one brings it all,” Runyan, construction and operations manager for the City of Pierre, said on Monday. “There’s a chance for a little bit of everything.”
Monday’s light rain and freezing drizzle was expected to turn into increased precipitation on Tuesday and continue into Thursday.
“It will be a messy one,” Scott Doering, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Aberdeen, said on Monday.
“This storm has a lot of warmer air coming with it,” Doering said. “It might eventually slowly transition to perhaps a period of freezing rain sometime after midnight or sunrise on Tuesday.”
The cooler air will move in Tuesday and by midnight there will be a 100 percent chance of precipitation with 32-degree temperatures, he said.
“This snow will be wet and heavy with a lot of moisture and hard to move,” Doering said.
He also said to expect about 0.10 inches of ice. Temperatures will drop from the low 30s and into the mid-20s by Thursday.
The last time Pierre and Fort Pierre saw a storm like this was in 2019, Jason Humphrey, Pierre Region Engineer for the South Dakota Department of Transportation, said.
“We’ve had a couple mild years,” Humphrey said.
SDDOT drivers normally plow from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“We have enough staff for one long shift,” Humphrey said. “They need to get home, get some rest, get some food.”
SDDOT planned to meet with the Weather Service on Monday to make sure it has the latest information related to the storm. Humphrey understands central South Dakota will get 18 to 24 inches of heavy wet snow preceded by rain.
“Our plows are ready to go,” he said. “Everything is geared up. We have plenty of salt and chemicals on hand to fight this one.”
The wind will likely create the biggest challenge.
“Wind has a tendency to blow snow around and cause it to drift in the hills and valleys,” Humphrey said.
SDDOT constructed a snow fence on Highway 1806 south of Fort Pierre.
In Pierre, the snow routes marked with blue signs are plowed and kept open around the clock.
“We usually don’t plow the entire town until the event is over, but we do make sure we keep the snow routes plowed,” Runyan said.
His main concern is that conditions could worsen quickly.
“It can turn real bad, real quick and snow will gradually build up and it gets slick,” Runyan said.
In Fort Pierre, Public Works Director Rick Hahn said road crews are ready to roll.
“The first thing we do is go through all the equipment and make sure it’s operational and then wait for the snow,” Hahn said.
Plowing begins after 2 inches of snow has fallen. Snowplow drivers will only come in at night if the snowfall is heavy.
“If it falls at a slow enough rate, we will clear the entire town, otherwise just the emergency routes,” Hahn said.
He believes the wind and ice could be the biggest challenges.
“We’ll send sanders out to do hillsides and intersections and clear the snow,” Hahn said.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
