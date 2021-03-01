Beginning March 8, the radar operated by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Weather Service in Aberdeen will be down for approximately two weeks for an important upgrade.
According to Kelly Serr, warning coordination meteorologist with the NWS in Aberdeen, South Dakota technicians will replace the 16-feet-tall, 17,420 pound pedestal, which supports a 28-feet-diameter, 2,100 lb. parabolic dish as it spins 360 degrees and while moving vertically by steps. To accomplish this, the 39-feet-diameter, 7,900 lb., “soccer ball” radome must first be removed by a large crane.
The radar and pedestal were designed to last 25 years, and this radar has exceeded its life-span. This upgrade is needed to keep the radar working for at least another 20 years.
During the downtime, adjacent radars will be available, including: Rapid City; Bismarck, ND; Grand Forks, ND; Minneapolis, MN; Sioux Falls; and North Platte, NE.
