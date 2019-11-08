The temperature was relatively mild Friday night, Nov. 8, in Pierre, at 46 degrees at about 10:30 p.m. But snow and colder weather are on the way, according to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen, with 1-3 inches of snow forecast for much of central and western South Dakota by Sunday night, including Pierre and Fort Pierre. Roads will be icy, the weather service said.
With 3 inches of snow falling on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Pierre, the total precipitation since Sept. 1 is 5 inches, 1.23 inch above the 30-year average for the same period. On Friday, Nov. 8, the high of 54 degrees hit at 4 p.m. and the low of 20 at 7:49 a.m., averaged out to 37 degrees, just 1 off the long-term average of 37 for the date; except the average high for Nov. 8 has been 49 and the average low 27, for an average of 38.
Since Jan. 1, precipitation in Pierre has totaled 29.13 inches, 10.20 inches above the 30-year average for the same period, according to the weather service.
Here’s the detailed forecast for Pierre through the next week:
Friday night, Nov. 8: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west after midnight.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Light west wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night A slight chance of drizzle and snow between midnight and 1 a.m., then a slight chance of snow after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 24. North wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 29. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night A chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. North wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Veterans Day, Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 18. Northwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph after midnight.
Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 33. South wind 8 to 17 mph.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west after midnight.
Wednesday A slight chance of rain and snow before noon, then a slight chance of rain between noon and 5 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Friday, Nov. 15: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
