Southern Minnesota was bracing Monday for the “largest November snowfall in nearly a decade,” to hit Tuesday and Wednesday with six inches or more of snow forecast by the National Weather Service, said the headline in the Star Tribune in Minneapolis.
But Pierre was looking like it might skate through this snow coming across the Upper Midwest before Thanksgiving, but stands pretty good chances of getting snow after the holiday.
“We’ve got two storm systems moving through the region,” said Travis Tarver of the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen on Monday evening. “The first one comes through tomorrow and that one will stay largely south of Pierre as things look now. Pierre will still get some snow but not too great an amount. We are forecasting right now for Pierre an inch or less. That one will largely miss us.”
“But taking a look to later this week, a large storm is forecast Friday into Saturday right now. It’s still too early to predict amounts of snow or where the worst of it will strike, being several days out,” Tarver told the Capital Journal. “But the models do show it affecting the Northern Plains with a large covering of snow. We will be affected by this storm in one way or another.”
That is, not only in the amount of snow that might fall in and around Pierre this weekend, “but how it might keep people from traveling for the holiday weekend. So as people travel, they really want to pay attention to the forecasts,” he said. “We could have some pretty significant travel issues by Saturday, if this storm keeps its track.”
So while people from Pierre and Fort Pierre, traveling before Thanksgiving probably won’t have bad roads around here. Anyone traveling to Sioux Falls or Omaha or Des Moines should expect those places to get 5 to 6 inches of snow by the weekend, as well as the snow expected there on Tuesday and Wednesday, Tarver said.
The main thing in this sort of weather is to keep checking the forecast, because the storm’s track could change. By Thanksgiving Day, it should be clearer how much snow or not will fall on Pierre and Fort Pierre, Tarver said.. .
Farmers had one of their better weeks for field work all season, with an average of 5.7 of the seven days ended Sunday, Nov. 24 “suitable for fieldwork,” according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service’s weekly crop progress report released Monday.
Most of the weeks since May 1 have had only three day or so to get the planting, spraying and harvesting done because of the way-above-normal precipitation. Although precipitation for November is below normal so far in Pierre — first month in months to be below normal — for the year so far, the precipitation is 10 inches above the 30-year norm for Jan. 1-Nov. 24, according to the weather service.
A third of the state’s corn crop still remained in the field, when normally all but a percent or two was in the bin. Forty percent of the sunflowers and 17 percent of the sorghum across the state remain unharvested, compared with 11 percent and 4 percent, respectively, by now in the five-year average pace, NASS reported from its surveys of crop watchers in each county.
The last of the state’s soybeans were combined last week or the week before; on Nov. 17, only 5 percent of the crop remained unharvested, NASS reported.
Some farmers in eastern South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and North Dakota have said if 6 inches or more of snow falls this week, it might shut down the corn harvest for the year.
On Monday, Nov. 25, the weather service said this was Pierre’s forecast for the week of Thanksgiving:
Tuesday: A chance of snow between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Tuesday night: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 24. North northwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. North-northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Light east wind becoming east southeast 8 to 13 mph in the evening.
Thanksgiving Day Thursday: A chance of snow before noon, then freezing rain likely, possibly mixed with snow. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Southeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Thursday Night: A chance of snow and freezing rain before 7pm, then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 25. Southeast wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday: Snow before 2 p.m., then rain and snow between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., then snow after 5 p. m. High near 38. East wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Friday night: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Patchy blowing snow after 10 p.m. Low around 27. Blustery, with an east wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday: Snow. Patchy blowing snow. High near 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Saturday night: Snow likely. Areas of blowing snow. Cloudy, with a low around 16. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Dec. 1: : A chance of snow. Areas of blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.
Monday: Dec. 2: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.
