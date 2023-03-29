GMMS
Buy Now

Georgia Morse Middle School was evacuated by the Pierre Fire and Police Departments after an alarm went off during school hours on Wednesday.

 Austin Nicholson / Capital Journal

Georgia Morse Middle School students were swiftly evacuated by staff and taken to the nearby Lutheran church after a fire was discovered in a bathroom Wednesday.

Staff immediately cleared the building, which began to fill with smoke right before a lunch period.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments