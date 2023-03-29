Georgia Morse Middle School students were swiftly evacuated by staff and taken to the nearby Lutheran church after a fire was discovered in a bathroom Wednesday.
Staff immediately cleared the building, which began to fill with smoke right before a lunch period.
The suspicious fire was reported in a second-floor bathroom at 10:50 a.m., according to a news release from the Pierre Police Department.
A school resource officer extinguished the fire, which is currently under investigation.
Parents were notified soon after in a phone message of the incident and were directed to pick up their children at the church.
Upon arriving at the entry of the church, parents were required to provide photo identification to a police officer before their child could be released to them, per the Pierre School District reunification plan.
"Smoke throughout the second floor of the building necessitated the evacuation of the school's 700 students and staff,” the release states.
"The Pierre Fire Department worked to eliminate the smoke from the building and assisted with its evacuation."
The school was closed for the remainder of the day.
A heavy law enforcement presence was observed in front of the church and the school until later in the afternoon.
"The investigation thus far points to the fire being intentionally set,” the release states.
