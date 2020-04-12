Up to 4 inches of snow was forecast to fall on Pierre and Fort Pierre and region Saturday night into early Sunday, April 12, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain began falling in Pierre by about 7 p.m., Saturday, and turned to light snow by about 10 p.m., mostly melting as temperatures remained just above freezing.
Temperatures may fall a degree or two below freezing in the early hours of Sunday, and rise to about 36 degrees Sunday, with gusty winds and blowing snow. Temperatures will fall to about 21 degrees by dawn on Monday. That pattern, of temperatures in the high 30s during the day and low 20s at night will continue for several days, then warmer temperatures will come with next weekend, according to the weather service..
The next week’s forecast for Pierre:
Saturday night, April 11/early Sunday morning:Snow. Patchy blowing snow after 3am. Steady temperature around 31. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Sunday: A chance of snow before 1 p.m. Patchy blowing snow between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a north wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday: A slight chance of snow showers after 1 p.m., mixing with rain after 2 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. West northwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. West northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Saturday:, April 18 Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
