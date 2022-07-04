featured top story Weekend rains add to Pierre area totals By Capital Journal Jul 4, 2022 Jul 4, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rain rolling in at the causeway before Wednesday's severe thunderstorm. Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Pierre area got 1.25 inches of rain during the Fourth of July weekend, although some areas may have received more moisture, National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Lueck said on Monday.The Weather Service measures rainfall at the Pierre Regional Airport.“Thunderstorms are notorious for producing very heavy rain in one spot,” Lueck said.The first round of rain hit around midnight Saturday, he said. The Weather Service received a reported wind gust of 69 mph at the airport around 1 a.m. on Sunday. The rainfall totaled 0.5 inches.The next round of rain hit after 8 p.m. on Sunday, with 0.63 inches recorded at the airport.As of Tuesday, Pierre had received a total of 12.3 inches of moisture for the year, which is 1 inch more than the yearly average of 11.3 for July 4, Lueck said. Copy article link Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Share feedback on this article Thanks for the feedback. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rain Meteorology Weather Service Ryan Lueck Thunderstorm Gust Wind National Weather Service Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
