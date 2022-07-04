Storm

Rain rolling in at the causeway before Wednesday's severe thunderstorm.

 Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

The Pierre area got 1.25 inches of rain during the Fourth of July weekend, although some areas may have received more moisture, National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Lueck said on Monday.

The Weather Service measures rainfall at the Pierre Regional Airport.

“Thunderstorms are notorious for producing very heavy rain in one spot,” Lueck said.

The first round of rain hit around midnight Saturday, he said. The Weather Service received a reported wind gust of 69 mph at the airport around 1 a.m. on Sunday. The rainfall totaled 0.5 inches.

The next round of rain hit after 8 p.m. on Sunday, with 0.63 inches recorded at the airport.

As of Tuesday, Pierre had received a total of 12.3 inches of moisture for the year, which is 1 inch more than the yearly average of 11.3 for July 4, Lueck said.

