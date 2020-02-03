Pat Weeldreyer, a children's librarian for thirty-five years, was the featured person at an open house retirement celebration, Jan. 31, at the Rawlins Municipal Library in Pierre.
“We will miss her guidance and experience,” said library director Robin Schrupp.
“In December of 1991, I became the children's librarian; my favorite position at the library,” said Weeldreyer. “I love working with children, whether it is picking out a book, doing a craft, or singing ‘Wheels on the Bus Go Round’.
“I love to see patrons using the library and the many changes in the children’s department,” said Weeldreyer. “Over the years, I have done many programs in the library and outreach programs. They were great, and the kids had fun! American Girl programs were very educational and interesting to do, and I brought in people from the community to share (experiences) with the girls."
“No more Dr. Seuss,” expressed Schrupp. Weeldreyer loved to dress the part, among others.
"Dr. Seuss, Easter and Halloween were always big programs, but what fun and exhausting! I will miss being around kids, especially my story time kids. They are full of life and ready to learn. When they come into the library they always yell, ‘Hi Pat!’ I have had many visits with kids and parents in the library. I will miss all of that. I still love that adults, and especially children, come in to find that book they just want to read. I will miss working with staff. Thanks for all your help with kids programs,” said Weeldreyer.
Weeldreyer, though missing the library and all its staff and patrons, does have plans for her retirement. “I have a trip planned to Germany in July. I will be able to spend a little more time with my family here and in the south. I will continue to read, eBooks, quilt, girl scouts, church, and piano and school activities and just have a great time each day. Life is too short not to enjoy,” said Weeldreyer.
