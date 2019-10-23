A welcome home ceremony for 112 soldiers with the South Dakota Army National Guard’s Bravo Battery, 1-147th Field Artillery Battalion and 147th Forward Support Company is set for Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2:30 p.m. at the Lincoln High School gymnasium in Sioux Falls.

The public is encouraged to attend the event as the unit returns home from a 10-month deployment to Europe. Planned speakers include Governor Kristi Noem and Major General Jeff Marlette, SDNG adjutant general.

The soldiers returned stateside to Fort Bliss, Texas, Oct. 14, where they have been completing demobilization requirements before returning back to South Dakota. While on deployment, the Yankton-based Battery B and Watertown-based FSC provided rocket artillery and logistics support to Operation Atlantic Resolve, which builds readiness, increases interoperability and enhances allied nation partnerships between militaries using multinational training events.

Tags

Load comments