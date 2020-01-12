Welcome to the 2020 Legislative Session

Sister city to our State Capital across the river, we in Fort Pierre enjoy hosting the visitors to the community during Legislature. Indeed, many people cross the Missouri River that divides Pierre and Fort Pierre without even realizing they are in a different city, a different county, a different school district and officially, a different time zone.
You also may not realize that Fort Pierre was the first permanent trade center in what would become Dakota Territory, and is acknowledged as the oldest continuous European settlement in the state. We cherish our rich history while enjoying a progressive lifestyle on two beautiful rivers.
We are fortunate to enjoy growth and progress when many other small communities in the state are dwindling. In fact, our Gross Domestic Product growth has almost doubled in the last 10 years. You will notice a new Casey’s General Store along Highway 83, and a new Holiday Inn Express will be built in 2020 in that same area.
Bad River Pack is reopening as a full-service beef processing plant this month, and River Bluffs will be moving their manufactured and modular home business in a new convenient location on Highway 83.
Fort Pierre is home to many rodeos during the summer. We will host the South Dakota High School Rodeo Finals for the first time in June. The incredibly exciting Indian Relay Races will be back over Memorial Day weekend. Fort Pierre is the place to be on July 4th, with a walk/run, rodeos, a two-hour parade, and fireworks.
Our annual Trader Days festival will take place in August, featuring the 4-H Finals Rodeo, helicopter rides, arts and crafts vendors, BBQ cook-off, quick draw competition, and many children's activities. Go to our new website: www.fortpierretourism.com for dates and details.
While you are here for Legislative session, enjoy friendly hospitality at our hotels, motels, restaurants, and other places of business.
Sincerely, Gloria Hanson, Mayor of the city of Fort Pierre
