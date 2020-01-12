Welcome to the 2020 Legislative Session

Welcome to Pierre.
We are so pleased to be your home away from home for the next nine weeks.
Certainly the work you do as lawmakers and lobbyists during this legislative session will influence change across the entire state. But I think that influence is felt more profoundly here in Pierre than anywhere else in South Dakota.
After all, Pierre is a government town, and we are very much shaped by the decisions you make. State Government is our biggest employer, the Capitol Building sits as a crown jewel in the middle of the city, and the decisions made on the state campus often set the tone for our community.
This concept of profound influence really hit home when I read a post from the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce the other day. It listed six things to do in Pierre; three of them were at state facilities – bald eagle viewing at Oahe Downstream, snowshoeing at Farm Island, and touring the Cultural Heritage Center.
The point is, in Pierre, we are very aware of the issues you wrangle with in the halls of the Capitol, and very appreciative of the work you do to improve South Dakota for all of us. Thank you.
Just as we know we are in good hands, please know you are too. Our community does its best to welcome you into our community. The City is happy to partner with you, our businesses are happy to serve you, our citizens are happy to see you, and even the coffee clubs are happy to critique legislation.
We’re looking forward to the bright ideas that will flow from 500 E. Capitol this year, and the positive impact they will have on our state and YOUR capital city.
Sincerely, Steve Harding, Mayor of the city of Pierre
