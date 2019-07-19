FOREST GROVE, Ore. - Dessie Westall of Pierre graduated from Pacific University (Ore.) with a doctorate in optometry.

Founded in 1849, Pacific University is a nationally recognized university offering undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the arts & sciences, business, education, optometry, and health professions from campuses in Forest Grove, Hillsboro, Eugene and Woodburn, Ore.

