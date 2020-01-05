Weyer takes over Parks and Wildlife Foundation & Second Century Habitat Fund

Lisa Weyer as the new executive director of the Parks and Wildlife Foundation and the Second Century Habitat Fund, according to the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks (GF&P).
Weyer joined the GFP team in early November, giving administration and oversight of the Foundation. Weyer has earned a business administration degree from Black Hills State University and has held leadership positions in many governmental and non-profit organizations. She has been the director of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the executive director of the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce, and the director of the Motor Vehicle Division for the South Dakota Department of Revenue.
The Parks and Wildlife Foundation is a non-profit 501 ©3 corporation, registered in South Dakota. It was incorporated in 1985 for working with donors to develop and enhance parks and recreation activities. The Foundation is a separate, non-governmental, non-profit organization working in partnership with GF&P. The Foundation is led by a 17-member board of directors.
“The Foundation raises the funding for major projects like the expansion of Palisades State Park, Good Earth State Park enhancements and construction of the Peter Norbeck Outdoor Education Center and the Custer State Park Visitors Center,” said Weyer. “My role is to fundraise and manage charitable gifts that support outdoor recreational activities in South Dakota.”
The South Dakota Second Century Habitat Fund, formerly the South Dakota Habitat Conservation Foundation, is a non-profit organization focused on conserving the land, enhancing wildlife populations, and getting the next generation involved in outdoor recreation while increasing support for habitat. It began in December 2013, when Governor Dennis Daugaard requested that a habitat summit take place to address public concerns over low numbers of the statewide pheasant population. In 2019, the South Dakota Habitat Conservation Foundation organization was reorganized and became the South Dakota Second Century Habitat Fund.
“One of our first priorities will be to fill our board vacancies and the Legislative Advisor appointments,” said Weyer. “Once we have them in place, we will begin developing goals and objectives for 2020. It’s important that we earn the trust of South Dakota citizens and demonstrate good stewardship of the funding we receive and the programs we implement.” Weyer is invested in South Dakota’s outdoor legacy, both for recreation and as a way of life that drives the state’s economy.
“My family is deeply involved in agriculture,” said Weyer. “I grew up on a farm on the western side of the state, about 13 miles east of Sturgis. The farming culture and way of life serve as the foundation of who I am both personally and professionally.”
