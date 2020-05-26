What about them there weeds?

The growing season is upon us. For most of us seeds can be germinating, tomatoes and peppers are in the ground, and with that weeds are soon to come.
What makes a weed? Not everyone agrees that a particular plant is a weed and dandy lions are a good example. Up until fairly recently the vast majority of western society valued dandy lions as a very good resource for leafy greens, teas, something to make wine from, and other uses.
For today, our definition is a plant growing where you don’t want it. If for you that’s dandy lion, great. If it’s something else, that’ll work too. But the reason for this article is to explore what to do about them in your garden.
First, learn to worry about what you can control. Perhaps your next door neighbor has a few dandy lions in their yard. Rarely can you do anything about that, and you can do even less about the five-mile-away up-wind “neighbor” with even more dandy lions that can easily get their seeds into your garden. What are your options?
You can certainly eliminate bringing seeds that are buried in the ground to the surface where they will germinate by not tilling. For many running the tiller is the start of the gardening season, but often this simply causes more problems later in the season. Instead of tilling in soil additives, try top dressing and letting the time, plants, and invertebrates work it in for you.
You can learn to live with them. Sure, cut or stomp them down when flowers start to develop, but leaving the leafy part of the plant alone is an option. For some desired plants the root and water competition isn’t tolerated very well, so this option isn’t for every person and every garden.
Smothering the weeds with cardboard, grass clippings, layers of newspapers, weed barrier fabric, mulch, or a combination of the above is effective and generally inexpensive. You can completely cover the garden with smothering layers first, then make holes and plant, or plant first and place the layers around your plants. If you use an organic mulch such as grass clippings, make very sure broadleaf killer herbicides haven’t been applied prior to their being cut, or if you are planting seeds that the chemical quinclorac had not been applied to the grass. Also some plants can’t handle the extra nitrogen coming from the clippings, so avoid putting the clippings close to the stem of your vegetable plants.
Everyone is pretty familiar with pulling weeds. This is labor intensive, seemingly non-ending, uncomfortable, hard on the knees and hands, and if you don’t get all of the root the weed will simply come back. Raised beds help with the physical toll and have the added benefit of always having a convenient flat surface nearby to hold your favorite gardening beverage.
Finally, you can poison the weeds. Always follow the label’s instruction, no exceptions. All weeding options up to now do not affect pets, this one could. You must also be very specific and precise when you are applying the chemical. Remember a chemical that’s good at killing a weed is equally good at killing your vegetable plants. Too much wind or temperatures that are too high can put the herbicide where it isn’t wanted. The more control you have the better; if allowed by label, use a sponge dipped in the product and apply directly on the weed instead of a spray. If using a systemic poison like glyphosate, after application leave the plant alone and let the chemical do it’s thing for a week.
Weeds and dealing with weeds come with gardening. How much you want to spend, in time, money, and effort is up to you.
(Art Smith is a co-owner of East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 SD Hwy 34, Pierre.)
