A controversial white supremacist born in Pierre, known now for decades of racist political activity in southwest Missouri, was in state court in Fort Pierre this week in a contentious lawsuit involving a million dollars of ranch land he inherited.
Martin Lindstedt, 63, is the self-styled pastor of the Church of Jesus Christ Christian, Aryan Nation in Missouri. It’s a church with no other members, no building, no assets, he told the Capital Journal.
But it has a lot of beliefs. Most of them so poisonous, so racist and offensive, the Capital Journal is not publishing them.
Lindstedt gets graphic about what he thinks of African Americans, Native Americans, Asians, and, in his book, worst of all are Jewish people. He says none of them are human beings; what he said they are is not going to be repeated here.
He's run for governor and for Congress in Missouri and for local and state offices; always garnering only a small percent of the votes, he admits.
He came to his home town to go to court because an Ohio attorney, Bryan Reo, who won a defamation suit against Lindstedt last summer in Ohio, is trying to collect on his $105,000 Ohio judgment through a lien on Lindstedt’s land here.
“I was born right over there in St. Mary’s” Lindstedt said on Tuesday in Pierre at the Capital Journal spreading his views.
Until he was 6, his parents — Richard Lindstedt and Martina Samuelson Lindstedt — raised him and his siblings on a farm east of Pierre on the Canning road, he said. The family moved to Missouri in the mid-1960s.
“My grandfather was Martin Samuelson,” Lindstedt said. Samuelson was a state legislator in the 1930s and a big rancher and farmer in Stanley County. His grandmother, Jenny Samuelson, lived out her last years in Pierre, near downtown, he said.
Much of the land still is owned by Samuelson’s descendants in the northwest part of Stanley County, some of the acres adjacent to the famous Triple U/ Standing Butte buffalo ranch now owned by Ted Turner.
Lindstedt's father Richard died in 1986 in Missouri; his mother Martina died in 2013 in Granby, Missouri. He has a brother, Michael Lindstedt, who has lived in Philip, South Dakota, and in Missouri. The brothers have feuded, in part over the family's ranch land, according to court documents.
The Anti-Defamation League that monitors anti-Jewish and other racist activity, reported in 2005 that: “For years, Lindstedt, a former truck driver, has been a vocal white supremacist and an adherent of Christian Identity, a racist and anti-Semitic religious sect. Most recently, he has been the Missouri contact for the Church of the Sons of Yahweh, a Louisiana-based Christian Identity group whose leader, Morris Gulett, was arrested in May 2005 for allegedly planning a bank robbery.”
Christian Identity groups teach that Aryans - Germans, British, Scandinavians - are the true descendants of the ancient Israelites.
Lindstedt confirmed much of this to the Capital Journal.
He said he was falsely charged with sexual abuse of his grandchildren in Granby, the small town in southwestern Missouri where he has lived for years. He was arrested in that case in May 2005. He said he was “forced to go to the nuthouse” in Missouri because of those charges. It's difficult to follow his arcane explanations of his thinking, but he blames his arrests on family feuds and also, somehow, the efforts of the ZOG — the Zionist Occupation Government — that he and other white supremacists see as a conspiracy ruling the world and southwest Missouri and even the courtroom in Fort Pierre on Monday.
He seems intelligent and widely read and has a joking self-awareness.
“I know I come across as some kind of wild-eyed maniac and I am one to some extent,” Lindstedt tells a reporter with a friendly laugh.
He wears a years-long beard on one side of his face while going not-quite-cleanshaven on the other half. He wears a hippie-like headband on his unkempt long hair. He explains the half-beard as something to do with an end-times prophecy in the 25th chapter of the Gospel of Matthew.
Based on more than one of the five senses, it seems perhaps Lindstedt has been living in his 2011 HHR (Heritage High Roof) Chevy wagon while in Pierre and Fort Pierre. He says he has little income and may apply for disability payments.
He’s pretty open about selling his 1,800 acres of range land in Stanley County last fall to his sister, Susan Bessman, for a pittance mostly to keep Reo from collecting any of the $105,000 judgment.
That’s why both Lindstedt and Reo were in Fort Pierre this week.
Reo, through his attorney Robert Konrad of Pierre, was seeking a temporary injunction against Lindstedt and his sister so they could not do anything with the 1,800 acres until a larger issue is settled: Did Lindstedt commit fraud when he conveyed the land to this sister in October for $1?
That’s what Konrad is contending.
Lindstedt argues there’s no way that any landowner can legally be kept from selling his land to whoever, whenever he wishes. Lindstedt also openly acknowledges he handed over the land to his sister so that Reo could not collect on the judgment.
Lindstedt almost gleefully admits he has virtually no assets, as does the Christian Identity church with no members which he pastors.
Lindstedt states in angry and hateful language in court documents that Reo wasn’t interested in seeking much from him for the defamation until he found out about all the land Lindstedt owns near Fort Pierre. Last year, Reo filed a lien against Lindstedt’s land here.
The range land is in several parcels in two townships, nearly contiguous, that add up to about 1,780 acres assessed a value, for tax purposes, of about $986,000, according to county officials.
In October 2019, Lindstedt sold it to his sister, Susan Bessman, for $1, according to Stanley County officials. Such family deals are often done and generally are legal, county officials said.
But in this case, it’s illegal, argues Reo and his attorney Konrad, because there are laws against divesting oneself of assets simply to avoid paying a debt. That’s fraud, Konrad and Reo argue.
In June 2019, an Ohio jury awarded Reo $105,400 in damages from Lindstedt defaming him in an internet-based campaign.
In a news release, Reo said Lindstedt “falsely published on his website accusations that Mr. Reo suffered from venereal disease, was a murderer, engaged in insurance fraud, committed wire and mail fraud, and engaged in extortion.”
Konrad says the charges are absurd and that Reo is an attorney in good standing in Ohio and that the jury there found Lindstedt had defamed him.
As he did in Fort Pierre on Monday, Lindstedt acted as his own attorney last summer in Mentor, Ohio. During the three-day trial in Ohio, Lindstedt told the jurors they were “real stupid,” called himself “a domestic terrorist,” and “boasted that he counts among his friends Frazier Glenn Miller who is currently on death row in Missouri for the 2014 shooting at the Jewish Community Center in Kansas City” in which he shot and killed three people and injured others.
Because of Lindstedt’s long record of activism and provocative language, courtroom security in Fort Pierre was beefed up with extra Stanley County Sheriff’s deputies for the hearing on Monday, Konrad said. Those at the hearing said Lindstedt was rambling and hard to follow and at times the gavel was used to restore order and stop his rants.
After the long hearing on Monday, state Circuit Judge Bridget Mayer granted Reo’s request for a temporary injunction barring any further transfer of the land until the larger fraud allegations by Reo and Konrad can be heard in court. That likely will take months to begin.
Lindstedt figures he will leave Fort Pierre and Pierre about Friday. First, he has to file some responses to Reo still going in the Ohio defamation case, he said.
Lindstedt said that also will be his plan in the court proceedings in Fort Pierre, to continue to file responses and keep the case going, he said.
He is a veteran of litigation. In just three years in the late 1990s, he filed about eight lawsuits in federal court in the Western District of Missouri against individuals and local governments, including his city of Granby. One lawsuit involved a brawl at a city council meeting said to have been started by insults Lindstedt made against a council member, according to a federal court document.
