A Whitewood, South Dakota police officer shot and wounded a man during an altercation Friday morning in the town of about 940 on Interstate 90 about 35 miles northwest of Rapid City.
It’s the latest in an increased number of such shootings in recent years.
According to a news release from Tim Boorman, spokesman for the state attorney general’s office, the Department of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident, which is routine in most “officer-involved shootings,” in the state.
At about 11:15 a.m., Friday, April 10, police officers in Whitewood responded to a report of a man “acting erratically,” in a residence at 1322 Laurel St., Boorman said.
“Following their arrival a physical altercation occurred during which one of the officers fired their service weapon, striking the male.”
The 40-year-old man was taken to Monument Hospital in Rapid City “with a serious but not life-threatening injury,” according to Boorman.
An officer-involved shooting is defined by the attorney general’s office as an incident in which a law enforcement officer fires at, and hits, a person. Incidents in which a law enforcement officer fires at a person but misses, or in which someone fires at, either hitting or missing, a law enforcement officer, are not listed as “officer-involved shootings.”
The target has to be a human. In March, a Lawrence County Sheriff's Deputy walking to his home shot and wounded a neighbor's dog that ran at him, barking. The DCI investigated the shooting and ruled that the deputy was justified in shooting the dog; but the incident was not listed as an "officer-involved shooting."
Typically, any state, county or city law enforcement agency in which an officer-involved shooting happens asks the DCI to investigate it. Shootings by federal and tribal law enforcement officers typically are not investigated by DCI.
Shootings by law enforcement officers in the state have increased in recent years.
In the 19 years from 2001 through 2019, there were 50 officer-involved shootings investigated by the DCI, according to figures in the 2019 crime report released this week by Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. That’s an average of 2.63 per year. But in the past five years — 2015-2019 — there have been 22 such cases, an average of 4.4 per year. During that time, three years resulted in no officer-involved shootings: 2002, 2008 and 2009.
In 2019, there were three. The last one was Dec. 29, when a Rapid City police officer fired his .223 caliber Sig Sauer patrol rifle seven times at Patrick Alden, hitting him four times, according the DCI report released Jan. 29 by Ravnsborg. Police, Pennington County Sheriff’s deputies and Highway Patrol officers responded to call about gunshots in an apartment building. Alden fired an older military rifle and handgun several times at law enforcement officers before the police officer shot and fatally wounded him. Despite emergency care, Alden died.
Inside the apartment, officers found David Iron Horse lying wounded. He died of shots fired by Alden, according to the DCI report.
Alden’s blood-alcohol content was 0.242, three times the legal driving limit;and his autopsy found marijuana and several painkillers in his system.
The DCI, at the request of the Whitewood Police Department has taken the lead n the investigation of the shooting and is being assisted by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol.
The DCI report on the incident is expected to take about 30 days.
