A friend or a loved one, such as an adult child, is more likely to commit financial elder abuse than a stranger or scam artist.
A free webinar, Wednesday, Feb. 12, starting at noon, will help you understand why. People can participate from home or during their lunch hour. Though the webinar is free, registration is required.
Kimberly Zachrison, South Dakota Assistant Attorney General, will present “Who do you trust with your money? Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation.”
People can also learn some of the legal agreements that appoint others to make financial decisions for older adults. Learn factors that make a person vulnerable to financial exploitation, as well as ways to reduce risk.
This financial elder abuse webinar is hosted by South Dakota State University Extension. Register on the SDSU Extension events page, and search for “Who you trust with your money Webinar.”
For more information, contact Leacey Brown, SDSU Extension gerontology field specialist at 605-394-172 or leacey.brown@sdstate.edu.
