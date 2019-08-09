SUVs

According to iSeeCars data, the average driver logs 11,987 miles on their vehicle per year. However, certain vehicles are more likely to exceed this average, while other vehicles are driven far less.

Which vehicles do owners drive the most per year? To find out, iSeeCars.com analyzed more than 2.3 million car sales of 10-year-old cars, identifying the top 13 vehicles with the highest annual mileage.

In Sioux Falls, the vehicle that logs the most miles per year is the Chevrolet Suburban.

Other key findings include:

  • Full-size SUVs dominate to account for nine of the 10 SUVs represented
  • Just one passenger car makes the top 10 list: the Toyota Prius
  • Of the most-driven passenger cars, the vast majority are midsize sedans
  • The Chevrolet Corvette convertible is the least-driven car, with its owners driving it 64% less than the average vehicle.

To see the entire study, visit https://www.iseecars.com/most-driven-cars-2019-study

