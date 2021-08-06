With temperatures in the mid-70s, the Pierre Wildcats Special Olympics team took to the softball field north of Pierre T.F. Riggs High School for practice in softball and bocce ball.
Three bocce pits were set up outside the softball field on the first base side. Softball players took turns at the bat on the softball field, while bocce players threw bocce balls to find out what their scores would be if it were a competition. Not long ago, these athletes had to put their athletics on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic that started to wreak havoc on the Special Olympics schedule last March. Wildcats coach Jody Clarambeau told the Capital Journal that getting the athletes back to some sort of normalcy has been a challenge.
“We’re trying to get them into a routine after being away from sports,” Clarambeau said. “They are excited to be together again, probably more excited for that than for practicing.”
The camaraderie amongst the team was on full display at Wednesday’s practice. Cheers could be heard when players did well. If an athlete didn’t make a play or perform to their personal standards, their teammates and coaches were there to lend some words of encouragement and a helping hand. Wednesday was also a pretty good day weather-wise for the Wildcats, who’ve had to battle the scorching heat that the Capital City area has experienced this summer.
“It’s been an obstacle for us to practice,” Clarambeau said. “We’ve moved our practices to later nights and earlier days just so we can get a few hours in.”
The Wildcats have been practicing bocce ball and softball for the past month. With State Tournaments coming up in late August, excitement is in the air for the team.
“The athletes are very excited for State,” Clarambeau said. “It’s all they talk about. They ask what day they get to go, what time they get to go, if they get to spend the night or go swimming. They’re very excited.”
According to the Special Olympics South Dakota website, the Southeast Area Softball Tournament will take place on August 28 at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls. The Southeast Area Bocce Ball Tournament will take place on August 29 at the Unify Center in Sioux Falls.
