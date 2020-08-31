Wildfire

About 28 acres of Wind Cave National Park in southwest South Dakota is now charred due to a wildfire that began because of a lightning strike, according to National Park Service officials. 

 Photo provided by National Park Service

Federal, state, and local personnel worked to control the Rankin Fire burning in Wind Cave National Park, located in southwest South Dakota. According to the National Park Service, the lightning-caused wildfire had burned an estimated 28 acres.

The fire burned grass and dead and downed trees in an old prescribed-burn area. Local personnel from Wind Cave National Park, the Black Hills National Forest, and state of South Dakota Wildland Fire responded, along with volunteer fire departments from Custer, Argyle, Edgemont, and Highlands. A crew from the Oregon Department of Forestry, and a national fire module from New Jersey also fought the blaze. Air resources include two fixed wing planes, two Single Engine Air Tankers, a helicopter, and an amphibious scooper air tanker known as a “Fire Boss.”

The fire was listed contained Saturday evening after crews finished establishing a line around the fire. The park’s popular Rankin Ridge trail reopened, but the Centennial, Sanctuary, and Highland Creek Trails remain closed to hiking and backcountry camping. All park roads and remaining trails are open, along with the Elk Mountain campground.

