A dead Canadian Goose with no apparent injuries is found by the lighthouse at Spring Creek. 

As migrating wildlife spreads the avian flu — a virus that's incredibly deadly to birds, especially domestic flocks — the South Dakota Animal Industry Board is working to identify how some domestic flocks became infected.

According to the USDA, there have been 61 affected commercial flocks, 15 affected backyard flocks, and a total of 3,968,370 birds affected in this outbreak.

The USDA reported wild birds can carry and spread viruses, like avian flu, without showing signs. State Veterinarian hoped people raising domesticated backyard flocks keep their birds indoors.

