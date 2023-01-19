As migrating wildlife spreads the avian flu — a virus that's incredibly deadly to birds, especially domestic flocks — the South Dakota Animal Industry Board is working to identify how some domestic flocks became infected.
According to the USDA, there have been 61 affected commercial flocks, 15 affected backyard flocks, and a total of 3,968,370 birds affected in this outbreak.
State Veterinarian Beth Thompson told the Capital Journal that biosecurity on layer sites is high, as the birds are raised indoors.
"Somehow the virus is getting inside the barn. That's what all of the researchers are looking at right now is how's that happening," Thompson said. "USDA does track the virus that they find in the barns, and this outbreak across the United States at least 85 percent of introductions are what they call pinpoint introductions. It's related to the wild waterfowl in the area. A very small amount is all it's needed."
Hunters throughout the state have been noticing dead birds that appear to be victims of avian influenza. Calls to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department over the last week were not returned.
According to information from the USDA, wild birds, such as ducks, gulls and shorebirds, can carry and spread these viruses but may show no signs of illness. Safe practices for handling wild game can be found on the USDA's website. Those practices advise hunters not to handle wild birds that are obviously sick or found dead.
For those raising backyard flocks, Thompson hoped they are being kept indoors.
"Don't wear the same boots inside as you do outside," Thompson urged. "This outbreak has gone on much much longer than the one we saw in 2015. It's highly unusual that it's lasting through the winter."
Thompson expects to see avian influenza numbers increase again in the spring when the migratory birds return to the area.
Currently, there's no approved vaccine for the virus in the United States.
"It's a trade limiting issue," Thompson explained. "If you start using the vaccine, some of the international trading partners will stop trading with you. It's something our federal government is working on."
Thompson said avian influenza's impact can be noticed by consumers in the increased egg prices.
The price of eggs has risen 30 percent compared to the prices documented at the beginning of 2022.
"That's in part due to the number of layers, egg producing farms, that have been depopulated because of avian influenza," Thompson said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.