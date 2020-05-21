William Kessler in T.F. Riggs Band senior spotlight

William Kessler has played trombone for the Riggs Band, Riggs Jazz Bands, and Emerald Regiment for four years. He was also a member of the Bye Bye Birdie pit band, has been a reoccurring member of the Macy's Great American Marching Band, and frequents honor bands. 

His family includes Ernie - father, Colette - mother, and Mariah - sister.

"I’m going to South Dakota State University to major in political science and minor in music and maybe accounting," said Kessler.

"My favorite band memories are the car trips to honor bands and auditions. Nothing like being stuck in a box with my fellow band mates for a few hours to beat Mrs. McKeithan at sudoku," said Kessler.

The underclassmen had these words to say about Will: determined, motivated, outgoing, friendly, positive, respectful, talented, athletic, inclusive, hardworking, goofy, outlandish, awesome, nice, caring, smart, polite, fun, cool, sociable, involved, great.

