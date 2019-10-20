Pheasants weren’t the only thing being hunted in Pierre this past Saturday, Oct. 19.
It was the sixth annual Autumn Wine Walk on S. Pierre Street. With the sun out and only a light breeze blowing though Pierre, people came downtown to do two things that half the population thinks goes together rather well.
Wine tasting and shopping.
The Pierre City Commission approved a temporary liquor license for the sale of wine at local businesses on Oct. 8, and this past Saturday was the day it all came together.
Folks, with the purchase of a ticket, could make their ways, in and out of a handful of local business on and around S. Pierre Street.
Wine glass in one hand, new shoes in the other, “Perfect,” one young woman said.
