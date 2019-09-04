BOX ELDER -- The South Dakota Air & Space Museum is proud to host its third annual Menholt Auto Group Wings & Wheels benefit car show on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The show is unique among all other automotive events throughout South Dakota and the entire region, as participants have the opportunity to park classic cars, motorcycles, and specialty vehicles next to – and in some cases beneath – rare vintage military aircraft.
The show is free for spectators; participants will pay a $20 registration fee and all proceeds benefit the South Dakota Air & Space Museum.
The South Dakota Air & Space Museum is located just outside the main gate at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Box Elder.
The show begins at 8 a.m. and runs through 2 p.m.; base access is not required for the show or to visit the museum.
In addition to classic cars, event sponsor Menholt Auto Group will have several new vehicles on display beneath the museum’s B-1B in the center of the airpark in front of the gift shop entrance.
Rebooted in 2017, the Wings & Wheels show serves as the primary fundraiser for the museum. It its first year, show cars were parked with three of the museum’s largest aircraft – a World War II-era B-29 bomber, a Cold War-era EC-135 “Looking Glass” command-and-control aircraft, and a Vietnam-era B-52 bomber.
In 2018, parking was extended to include several of the museum’s smaller fighter / interceptor aircraft, including an F-102 Delta Dagger once flown by Mercury Astronaut Gus Grissom. Over 30 aircraft are on display in the outside airpark, with additional aircraft and displays inside. 75 cars attended the 2018 show and that number is expected to grow for 2019.
Several other events will take place inside the museum during the car show. A scale model car show hosted by Black Hills Scale Modelers will run throughout the day in Gallery 3, and will include a make-&-take model table for children and young adults. The South Dakota Military History Forum will hold its monthly presentation in Gallery 1 starting at 9 a.m. A special hot dog lunch is also available for all museum patrons to purchase.
For more information on the 2019 Menholt Auto Group Wings & Wheels car show, contact the South Dakota Air & Space Museum at 605-385-5189.
