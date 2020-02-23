The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Omaha District increased releases from Jamestown Dam, North Dakota, Feb. 19, to 500 cubic feet per second.
Meanwhile, Pipestem Dam (Stutsman County, North Dakota) releases have begun to slowly drop last week as lake levels near the target elevation of 1442.5 ft. Currently, Pipestem releases are near 50 cfs. Once Pipestem Dam releases dropped below 100 cfs, releases were increased from Jamestown Dam to lessen the risk of ice-related flooding downstream. Combined releases from Jamestown and Pipestem Dams are now 550 cfs.
Updated reservoir forecasts for Jamestown Dam now indicate the reservoir pool will reach the target elevation of 1429.8 ft by March 1. Pipestem pool elevation will continue to slowly drop until reservoir inflows balance with outflows, likely sometime in the next week.
The Corps of Engineers will continue to operate to minimize the risk of ice-related flooding and adjust releases as needed.
Jamestown Dam pool elevation is 1432.4 ft, approximately 2% into the flood pool, and is dropping. The pool elevation peaked on Nov. 12, 2019, at 1442.0 ft, which was 31% into the flood pool. Inflows are near 125 cfs, and releases are 500 cfs.
Pipestem Dam pool elevation is 1443.2 ft, less than 1% into the flood pool, and is dropping. The pool elevation peaked on Oct. 29, 2019, at 1475 ft, which was 43% into the flood pool.
Inflows are near 10 cfs, and releases are 50 cfs.
