Some events in Pierre for early this week were being cancelled on Monday, as a winter storm moved in from the west. The storm began dumping snow on the Black Hills and other parts of western South Dakota, with winds gusting up to 55 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
The snowfall will reach as far east as Pierre, in lesser amounts, with winds gusting 30 mph.
Travel conditions are expected to become hazardous this afternoon and could possibly affect the evening commute. Motorists should be prepared for snow-packed and slippery roads, limited visibility and heavy drifting.
Early Monday, the weather service office in Aberdeen issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 3 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, to noon Tuesday, Feb. 25, for 2-5 inches of snowfall, blowing winds, slippery road conditions and hazardous driving. This is for much of west-central South Dakota; including Hughes and Stanley as well as Sully, Jones and Lyman counties; and the cities of Fort Pierre and Pierre.
The advisory also included the Chantler Creek Recreation Area, Mission Ridge, Wendte, West Shore Rec Area, Cow Creek Rec Area, Okobojo Creek Rec Area, Onida, Grey Goose, Murdo, Van Metre, Westover, Capa, Tailwaters Rec Area, Counselor Creek Recreation Area, Lower Brule, Presho, Iona, and Oacoma.
Later during the day on Monday, the weather service cranked down their forecast snow amounts. The Black Hills’ forecast by mid-afternoon Monday went from 10-19 inches of snow for some parts, to 9-15 inches, said Dan Mohr of the weather service office in Aberdeen. Several inches of snow had fallen on areas of the Black Hills by 4 p.m., he told the Capital Journal.
Pierre’s forecast made early Monday of 2-5 inches by noon Tuesday, was adjusted downward by mid-afternoon Monday to 1-3 inches, maybe 4 inches, by Tuesday morning, Mohr said.
“The roads will still be slippery, but it’s more of an inconvenience for travelers,” Mohr said. “You have to slow down and take your time.”
For the latest driving conditions, call 511.
With temperatures right around the 32 mark on Monday in Pierre, it’s difficult to accumulate snow, Mohr said. “It’s snowing pretty good right now in Mobridge,” he said about 4:15 p.m., Monday. “So you guys will get snow. But it might be 1 to 3 inches by Tuesday morning.”
The week forecast for Pierre:
Tuesday: Snow likely, mainly before noon. Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 32. North wind around 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. North wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of snow after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: A slight chance of snow before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday night: A slight chance of rain and snow before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of snow between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 50.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
