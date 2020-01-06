The South Dakota Department of Human Services (DHS) and Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) will hold a public forum on the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Unified State Plan.
The WIOA Unified State Plan provides information about the various programs and initiatives underway, including those for job seekers, students, businesses and people with disabilities.
The public forum will be held via video/teleconference on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon. To view a draft of the plan, visit https://dhs.sd.gov/wioa.aspx or dlr.sd.gov/workforce_services/wioa.
Video conference of the public forum will be available at the following locations:
- Aberdeen – 1707 4th Ave SE.
- Brookings – 1310 Main Avenue South
- Huron – 2361 Dakota Avenue South
- Mitchell – 1321 N. Main
- Pierre – 3800 East Highway 34
- Rapid City – 2330 N. Maple Ave
- Sioux Falls – 811 E. 10th Street
- Spearfish – 1300 N. Ave.
- Watertown – 2001 9th Ave. SW
- Yankton – 3113 Spruce St.
To join in via teleconference, dial 866-410-8397; Conference Code, 2265385751. Comments may be submitted during the forum or by using the instructions provided on each agency’s website. Public comments will be accepted through Feb. 12.
Facilities are accessible to individuals with disabilities. If an individual needs auxiliary aids or services to participate, please submit a request to DHS by calling 605-773-5990. All requests need to be made at least 10 days prior to the forum.
