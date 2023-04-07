An experienced golf teacher with a specialty in club fitting aims to make Pierre a premiere golf destination as the new Hillsview Golf Course Clubhouse and Pro-Shop Manager.
Chad Wise was awarded the five-year contract in January, replacing Carin Hayn who retired after last year's season.
Wise is relocating to Pierre from Kimball, NE where he held a similar position with Fourwinds Golf Course for the past 16 years.
Wise traveled all over the United States with his parents. Both his mother and father are famous bow hunters.
"My parents never played golf. When I was three, I took an interest in it. So my dad took me out on the golf course," Wise said.
It didn't take long for his mother to also take up the sport alongside her husband and son.
Over the course of his childhood, Wise took lessons from over 30 golf pros.
"I picked pieces from them, ways to teach," Wise said.
During his last year of high school, Wise played in numerous tournaments throughout the year.
After shooting a 64, Wise got call from Huskers coach Larry Romjue who offered him a full ride golf scholarship to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The following Monday, as Wise was on his way to sign the scholarship agreement, he was caught in a 34-vehicle pile-up.
Wise said he drove his Mustang up to a line of two to three vehicles that were stopped in the roadway. While he sat idle, a dually truck driving 45-50 miles per hour crashed into the back of his car, totaling the vehicle and seriously injuring Wise.
"I hurt my back and knee, and was told I'd never play golf again. So I sat out a year and attended classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Then Wise decided to apply to New Mexico State University's Golf Pro Management program, which at the time had a six year waiting list.
It took numerous letters of recommendation from Wise's college advisors to be accepted into the program instead of being placed on the waiting list.
Wise then went on to work for Golf Tech, which required him to attend Golf Tech University where he was tasked with "learning every ounce of knowledge for teaching and club fitting."
That was 20 some years ago, but the skills Wise learned stuck with him for life and fueled his passion for teaching.
"We measured almost every PGA player's golf swing down to the degree," Wise said.
"Teaching is my specialty, and club fitting. But I'm a firm believer that you cannot be a good instructor without being able to play and knowing the golf swing."
During a session, Wise will ask his clients how much they want to improve and how much time they can put into it.
"I've never had a client that hasn't improved. But there is a learning curve. I will point and shake my head no, then show you how to do it the correct way. I'll leave you with a swing thought for practice."
Wise taught over 6,000 people as a golf pro in Denver, CO.
Four years ago, Wise came to South Dakota for the first time and fell in love with the place. So much so, he and his wife Jennifer decided to move to Kimball after their two eldest children had graduated from high school.
"We figured this would be a good time," Wise said. His youngest child, 9-year-old Breckin, will attend school in Pierre.
His eldest son Dillon, age 22, and daughter Payton, age 18, are both playing golf in college.
He said his wife will be manning the bar and grill at Hillsview Golf Course, while his kids will be back intermittently to help out on the course.
As the contract holder, Wise is responsible for managing the Hillsview Clubhouse and Pro-Shop, including food and beverage concessions, retail sales, equipment rentals, club memberships, facilities maintenance, and golf course tourneys and events.
Wise said he's excited to join the golf course staff, who he feels are as solid and knowledgeable as they come.
An opening date has yet to be sent due to the weather, but Wise is hoping for a good run of warm, spring days to dry up the course and get the greens in shape.
In 2022, Hillsview had a 222 day playing season, hosted nearly 40 events and almost 29,650 rounds of golf.
Hillsview is a par 72 course that features bent grass greens, bluegrass fairways and tees. The clubhouse is a full-service facility featuring a pro-shop, snack bar, grill and seating for 80.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.