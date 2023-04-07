hillsview in march
File photo / Capital Journal

An experienced golf teacher with a specialty in club fitting aims to make Pierre a premiere golf destination as the new Hillsview Golf Course Clubhouse and Pro-Shop Manager.

Chad Wise was awarded the five-year contract in January, replacing Carin Hayn who retired after last year's season.

