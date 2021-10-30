A club of paddle boarders regularly gathers for “board” meetings and special events, including their most recent outing — the annual “Witches of East Shore” paddle — on the Missouri River near Pierre and Fort Pierre on Oct. 22.
Kristin Bren-Jerome and Jess Burchill founded Mighty Mo at the 605 Paddleboard & Adventure Club. They got together in 2017 through a mutual interest in paddleboarding.
“We paddle year-round, and we have an amazing time together,” Bren-Jerome said. “Because of our love for the outdoors, we added the adventure portion to our group and plan to snowshoe, cross-country ski, bike and hike too.”
The club currently has 80 members, most from the Pierre and Fort Pierre area, but some come as far away as Chamberlain, Rapid City and Sioux Falls.
“We have had events that have brought in around half of our membership at a time,” Burchill said. “We usually do paddle boarding on the Missouri, below the dam. Sometimes we do a dam run from below the dam downriver to Pierre. Whenever we paddle and where, it depends on conditions — wind direction, wind speed, current — for safety.”
It all began to bring like-minded enthusiasts together.
“I started a paddleboarding business in Pierre in 2015,” Burchill said. “It includes introductory lessons, fitness lessons and yoga on paddleboards. During yoga, falling off the board just means you are working hard. I decided to get people more interested and together — a way to get people who have the same interests together.”
The club’s primary goal is to enjoy all that Pierre and Fort Pierre and the “Mighty Mo” have to offer. It’s also a chance to show other locals and visitors that adventure is not limited to the summer months — the club members do their activities year-round.
“For those who are new to paddling, Jess is available for lessons, and she offers fitness classes on the river in the summer and at the Aquatic Center in the fall and spring,” Bren-Jerome said. “You can find her on Facebook, and our club has a page as well.”
The club’s name was a spontaneous fluke, and the humor continues.
“Well, Jess and I were paddling on the Bad River, and I blurted it out, as I do with a lot of things, and I decided to go with it,” Bren-Jerome said. “For the part about board meetings, that is a ‘little funny’ we like to put in when I announce a Paddle. So, we call them ‘board meetings.’”
The “Witches of East Shore” was Burchill’s idea and came from finding other parts of the country doing it. So, Burchill thought to bring it to the Pierre area with the first event happening in 2018.
For the Oct. 22 event, the attendees paddled from the causeway dock to the car bridge and back to Discovery Island for a fun bonfire.
Along with the witches theme, the Mighty Mo at the 605 Paddleboard & Adventure Club’s upcoming events include a Thanksgiving Paddle and a Christmas Paddle.
“And you can count on us being dressed in costume,” Bren-Jerome said.
Anyone may show up and participate. If you do not have a paddleboard, you will need to buy, rent or borrow one — the club does not provide paddleboards. If you are under 18, you need to have an adult with you.
“This time of the year is for experienced paddlers,” Bren-Jerome said. “We ask that anyone who is new to paddling join us next summer and sign up for lessons.”
Safety first is almost a mantra.
“We are very aware of the weather and river temperatures,” Burchill said. “We assure that we have appropriate gear — wetsuits, neoprene boots and life jackets. While the air temperature might feel okay, it’s the water temperature that can be dangerous. Sometimes we have to cancel events because it’s better to be safe than sorry.”
Meeting during the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t a problem for the “board meetings.”
“It’s an outdoor activity,” Burchill said. “When you paddle board, you want to stay more than six feet apart. You don’t want to play bumper boats. That would be a sure way to get someone in the water.”
