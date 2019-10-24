Yesterday, Oct. 24 was an early release day for students, and professional development for teachers, in the Pierre elementary schools. Pierre’s South Dakota Discovery Center was ready to sneak some extra learning in, disguised as fun.
With a flick and swish of their own new custom fabricated wands, including glowing stones and the ability to pick up feathers, the children did have fun.
“The main importance of this program is to get kids excited about science,” Discovery Center Executive Director Kristie Maher said.
As the children were cat-herded in for release past the entry way to be sorted. A sorting hat lay atop the counter where children reached in with their hands and pulled them back out to discover what house they would be sorted into. With their wands at the ready and a little practice of their flicks and swishes, it was onto learning.
Examples of the stations kids could engage included testing their smelling ability to match with what things look like before they are packaged into retail form. As well, there was a station to inspect owl pellets. There was also an inflatable planetarium downstairs, where education director Rhea Waldman guided the children on a tour of the solar system and some of the constellations in the sky. There was even a place where children could whisper to their friends on the other side of the room.
One child made sure her friend knew who is in charge.
“You can’t tell me what to do,” Ashlyn Bertsch said. “I’m older than you,” she said slightly louder than a whisper, but was enough to bounce the soundwave loud enough for her friend on the other side of the room to clearly hear.
Some stations were on their maiden voyage, like an interactive game of memory.
“The creepy crawly match game, that’s one of my favorites because it’s a brand new one and it’s the first time we’ve gotten to use it,” Maher said. “It’s part of a new soil exhibit we are working on.”
Wrapped in tinfoil, like little presents, children could unwrap their not-gift, and break it open with tweezers and small tools to find what owls, like Harry Potter’s owl, might eat when not at Hogwarts. “I love the owl pellets too,” Maher said. “I love digging through those and matching up and putting the skeletons together and things. That’s a pretty good one too.”
Out of the elements, but in their element, the children moved from station to station taking in science at every turn.
“The Discovery Center is a great place for families to come and spend time in bad weather, like this,” Maher said. Memberships can be purchased online to allow access year-round, seven days a week, she said.
The event, while steeped in science, still had another theme.
“To have fun,” Waldman said. “That is obviously one thing. To show kids some hands-on science. To get them excited about what opportunities are out there, and to see what science is about. It’s not just boring but is something that could lead them further.”
While finding the science may not always be on the surface, sometimes they had fun while learning, and didn’t know they were learning.
In the case of combining cabbage juice, vinegar, baking soda and detergents to watch the chemicals both change colors and even bubble up to the top of the beakers where the reactions took place in. With safety goggles on, they ooh’ed and ahhh’ed when the baking soda reacted causing bubbles and a little exothermic reaction.
“I think, I’m a chemistry kinda of girl, so I think it’s the potions,” Waldman said about her favorite station. “The astronomy is fun, but I really like the potions.”
“In the door, right? Getting the kids here,” Waldman said. “So, they can see this is a fun thing. We’ve built a lot of programs on the programs here, where we are trying to get the kids a little more literate in science. Hands-on science helps them getting more excited about it, but also so they remember it better.”
