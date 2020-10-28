101.6
21.8
The top number indicates how many new COVID-19 infections South Dakota has seen per 100,000 residents during the last week, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The bottom number is the national average for new COVID cases per 100,000 residents for the same time period.
With South Dakota’s COVID-19 infection rate continuing to climb while it is already the nation’s second-highest, medical professionals have one message for residents hoping to curtail the coronavirus: “Mask Up.”
Wednesday, South Dakota’s total COVID case count surpassed 40,000, a number which included the 1,270 new positives Department of Health officials identified for the day. This total includes 1,095 confirmed and 175 probable, State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said during the department’s weekly news briefing.
Clayton also reported 62 new hospitalizations, nine new deaths, and 513 new recoveries. This brings the total number of cases statewide to 40,589 confirmed cases and 1,411 probable cases. Of those, 11,933 are active infections and 29,683 are recovered. Statewide, 412 people are hospitalized as a result of COVID and 384 people have died.
The briefing came a day after a group of South Dakota organizations came together to promote “Mask Up South Dakota” and the corresponding hashtag #MaskUpSoDak. The initiative is meant to encourage South Dakotans to wear masks and continue taking other precautions like frequent hand washing and social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The goal is not to convince the government to implement a mask mandate, rather, to encourage individuals to make a greater commitment to help manage health care resources and staff so healthcare systems can help those who require hospitalization. Increased cases create more work for health care workers as well as affecting families, businesses and workplaces.
“Mask Up South Dakota” is a collaborative effort by organizations including: the South Dakota State Medical Association, Monument Health based in Rapid City, Avera Health and Sanford Health based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota Nurses Association, South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations, South Dakota Municipal League, South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce, Associated School Boards of South Dakota, and School Administrators of South Dakota and the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board. More than 20 additional organizations have also supported this effort.
Masks are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as one of the best measures to slow the spread of COVID. They are most effective when worn consistently and correctly (fully covering the mouth and nose) and when combined with preventative measures like social distancing, handwashing and disinfecting.
Although the state department of health condones the messaging behind #MaskUpSoDak — “it is consistent with our messaging and we appreciate everybody doing their part,” said Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon — the health department is not affiliated with the initiative.
Malsam-Rysdon said she is optimistic that South Dakota will have a vaccine by the middle of next month. The federal government has told states to be prepared to begin distributing vaccines as early as Nov. 15, and Malsam-Rysdon is “very confident” South Dakota will be ready to disseminate them as soon as they arrive. Malsam-Rysdon said she expects the first allocation to come very soon. There are currently several vaccines undergoing clinical trials, but even the manufacturers who are the farthest along have not yet completed the process and are not expected to until the end of November-beginning of December at the earliest.
“We don’t know the manufacturer, but if the vaccine shows up at our doorstep on Nov. 15, it will be getting out to folks. We will see more than one vaccine becoming available, so it’s a good plan to be flexible and nimble,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
Once the vaccine comes, it will be released in three phases according to need: health care workers and first responders (of which there are around 23,000), at-risk populations, and finally, the general populace. The health department is also coordinating with tribes across the state to determine how to disseminate a vaccine on reservations.
Malsam-Rysdon said she expects to receive weekly allocations from the federal government. Once the vaccine arrives, however, the use of masks and other mitigation strategies will still be necessary until the vaccine is widespread.
“The state stands at the ready; there is no specific information we’ve been given on which vaccine and where manufacturers are in the [development] process, but we stand at the ready” to disseminate them when the time comes, Clayton said. “The FDA has an extensive review process that does take a period of time to complete.”
Malsam-Rysdon and Clayton again urged that the annual influenza vaccine is “very important” especially when another airborne virus is floating around. Clayton said that COVID patients should wait until the end of their isolation period to get a flu vaccine — waiting until a patient is fully clear of COVID will help them produce a full immunity level against the flu.
“This is a very important component of prevention,” Clayton said.
Although there is not yet any formal CDC guidance on qualifications for reinfection, there are at least 28 individuals in the state who have possible reinfections of COVID-19. To confirm a reinfection, genetic sequencing is required to determine the difference between the first and second infection — a process that can only be done in South Dakota through the health department’s partnership with a lab at the University of Minnesota. The health department is relying on individual consultation to gauge reinfection, as they cannot be formally classified as reinfections until the CDC updates its guidelines for what can be considered a reinfection.
The health department also announced a new feature on its COVID-19 resources page, an isolation and quarantine calculator. Individuals infected with COVID, asymptomatic infections, and close contacts can use this to determine when their isolation period ends. The tool requires a user to identify the date of symptom onset, the date of test (if applicable), and for close contacts, the day of last exposure to a COVID case. The calculator can be found here: https://doh.sd.gov/COVID/Calculator/default.aspx.
