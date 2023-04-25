Idaho National Laboratory

Scott Anderson, a researcher at the Idaho National Laboratory’s Irradiated Materials Characterization Lab, works with materials in a “glovebox” as part of the lab’s research into how exposure to radiation alters reactor components. The lab’s research is aimed at understanding how materials and fuels respond to radiation, which is crucial data as licenses for existing nuclear reactors are extended. 

 Robert Zullo / States Newsroom

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — At the sprawling array of laboratories and test facilities in the southeastern Idaho desert where the U.S. nuclear power industry was born more than 70 years ago, past, present and future are converging.

Not far from where the first reactor to ever produce usable electricity made history in 1951, Idaho National Laboratory nuclear engineer Yasir Arafat and his team have been working to design, build and fire up what they hope will be the world’s first modern “microreactor.”

